Fela Kuti and Sade Inducted into 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti posthumously received the Early Influence Award at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, while Nigerian-born singer Sade Adu was inducted with her band in the Performer category.

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu have been inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fela received the Early Influence Award posthumously at the induction ceremony on Saturday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sade was inducted in the Performer category as a band, with Adu as its lead singer. The group's music blends soul, jazz and R&B. This honour came in the same year that the Recording Academy presented Fela with its Lifetime Achievement Award in February, making him the first African artiste to receive that recognition. He is now the first African-born artiste inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

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Fela Kuti Children Receive Hall of Fame Honor

Fela's children Seun, Yeni, Femi, Shalewa and Made attended the ceremony to receive the honour on his behalf. They described the induction as one of the greatest recognitions of Fela's career and expressed excitement about celebrating another historic achievement.

One family member said, This is the biggest award in the world, so I mean, man, guess what, you know he was the first African artist to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Grammy, and now he is the first solo artist the same year. Hey man, we are gonna be drinking some champagne. The category recognises performers whose music and performance style influenced the development of rock and roll and shaped popular culture.

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The Rock Hall described Fela as a revolutionary voice who fused jazz, West African music and soul to create Afrobeat while using his work to challenge injustice and provoke political change. Fela joined Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz and Gram Parsons as recipients of the Early Influence Award.

Sade Inducted as Performer Despite Absence

Sade, the British band led by Nigerian-born singer Sade Adu, was inducted in the Performer category alongside Oasis, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. Adu did not attend Saturday's ceremony. Her band was among several inductees absent from the event, including British rock bands Oasis and Iron Maiden. Sade secured induction after receiving a nomination.

The ceremony also recognised women in hip-hop. Queen Latifah and MC Lyte received Early Influence Awards. Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma joined them during performances celebrating their work. Wu-Tang Clan performed Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit.

Member Method Man reflected on the group's path to the honour, saying, We went from being banned on the radio to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Phil Collins attended with his children and performed Eyes Without a Face. The induction was his second entry into the Hall of Fame, following his earlier recognition as a member of Genesis. Luther Vandross was honoured posthumously.

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Wu Tang Clan And Phil Collins Join Honorees

Rick Rubin, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin and Jimmy Miller received the Musical Excellence Award, while television presenter Ed Sullivan was honoured with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his contribution to the music industry. Other honourees included Cuban singer Celia Cruz and American singer Gram Parsons. Fela's induction follows an unsuccessful attempt five years earlier to secure a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The institution described him at the time as one of Africa's most challenging and charismatic musical performers. However, he did not make the final list, which included Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. In 2025, the Grammy Hall of Fame also inducted Fela's 1976 album, Zombie, recognising its historical and cultural significance. Born in 1938, Fela developed Afrobeat by combining highlife, jazz, funk, traditional African rhythms and politically charged lyrics.

Fela Kuti Legacy Influenced Artists Across Africa

His music challenged military rule, corruption, colonial influence, and social inequality, earning him international acclaim and repeated confrontations with successive Nigerian governments. Fela died in Lagos in August 1997 at the age of 58, but his music and political message have continued to influence artistes across Africa and beyond. The 2026 class also includes Wu-Tang Clan, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Joy Division/New Order and the late Luther Vandross.