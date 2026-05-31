Federal Workers Forum Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Insecurity, Wage Issues

The Federal Workers Forum has threatened to mobilize federal workers for an indefinite nationwide strike over rising insecurity in the country and unresolved wage issues. The group accused the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress for not providing leadership in addressing the current hardship and insecurity crisis.

The Federal Workers Forum has threatened to mobilize federal workers for an indefinite nationwide strike over rising insecurity in the country and unresolved wage issues.

The forum, in a communiqué issued after an online meeting on Saturday, accused the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress for not rising to the occasion and providing leadership in this regard. The group said an online poll of its members overwhelmingly backed immediate strike action to address the current hardship and insecurity crisis confronting Nigeria.

According to the forum, only N40,000 was added flat to salaries across all grade levels, and the amount was taxed, leaving workers with much less. The group also alleged that the promised 40 per cent peculiar allowance, which the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, said would take effect from May 1, 2026, was later denounced by the Office of the Accountant-General.

The forum demanded a living wage and the immediate clearance of all outstanding arrears and cost-of-living allowance. On insecurity, the FWF said federal workers now live daily in fear and uncertainty, with kidnappings and attacks becoming routine. The forum mandated the leadership of the NLC and TUC to engage the government with a view to speedy resolution of the hardship and insecurity challenges





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