Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi Bill Set to be Passed; Senator Sampson Announces Education and Healthcare Boost in Akwa Ibom

Senator Ekong Sampson of Akwa Ibom South announces the imminent passage of the bill establishing the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi (FUTIA). The announcement was made alongside the commissioning and groundbreaking of several projects, including a CBT/ICT building, medical facilities, and a transformer. The Senator also revealed his efforts to revitalize the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

Senator Ekong Sampson , representing Akwa Ibom South in the National Assembly, has announced that the bill establishing the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi ( FUTIA ) is nearing completion and will soon be passed into law. Senator Sampson, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education , made this declaration during a series of commissioning and groundbreaking events across Akwa Ibom State.

These events included the commissioning of a 500KVA transformer in Okon, Eket; the CBT/ICT Building at St. Francis Secondary School, Ikot Ataku, Eket; as well as the flag-off of a medical facility at Immanuel Hospital, Eket, and the construction of a medical facility at the General Hospital, Ikot Abasi. He confirmed that the legislative process for FUTIA has progressed through all required readings, signaling a positive outlook for the university's establishment. This news brings hope to the local community and marks a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities in the region. The Senator's commitment underscores his dedication to the development of Akwa Ibom and its people. His efforts span multiple sectors, aiming to improve both education and healthcare infrastructure for the benefit of the citizenry. \Senator Sampson emphasized the significance of the newly commissioned CBT/ICT building at St. Francis Secondary School, highlighting its alignment with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)'s shift towards computer-based examinations. He described the project as a proactive step to support the state government's initiative to provide quality technology-driven education. This facility is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to excel in the increasingly digital examination landscape. The Senator further acknowledged the imminent transition to online examinations by WAEC, stressing the need to prepare examination centers adequately for this evolution. In addition to his focus on education, Senator Sampson spearheaded the groundbreaking ceremonies for the construction of crucial medical facilities. These developments, including those at the General Hospital, Ikot Abasi, and Immanuel General Hospital, Eket, are designed to address the healthcare needs of Akwa Ibom residents. The projects also aim to provide adequate accommodation for medical professionals, enhancing their ability to deliver quality healthcare services. Senator Sampson committed to ensuring the completion of the flagged-off medical projects within the year. He also announced plans to replicate similar facilities at the General Hospital, Iquita, Oron, encompassing both medical wards and accommodation for medical personnel. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive strategy to improve the state's healthcare system, aligning with Governor Umo Eno's commitment to revitalizing the health sector. Senator Sampson also voiced his support for President Bola Tinubu's initiatives, and he appealed to the public to continue supporting the Governor and the leadership at the federal level for future electoral cycles.\Beyond education and healthcare, Senator Sampson has also been actively involved in efforts to revitalize the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON). He revealed that he is collaborating with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, and other relevant stakeholders to achieve this goal. He added that President Tinubu is personally dedicated to the revival of ALSCON, which would be crucial for boosting industrial development and employment in the region. In their separate remarks, Dr. Otobong Udoh, Deputy Medical Director of Immanuel Hospital, Eket, and Dr. King Udoh, Medical Director of General Hospital, Ikot Abasi, expressed their appreciation for Senator Sampson's contributions. They recognized the timeliness of these projects, especially considering Governor Eno's declaration of a state of emergency in the health sector. Both Directors pledged their cooperation to ensure the prompt completion of the projects. They also underscored the urgent need for these facilities, which will offer a much-needed space for doctors on call. Furthermore, they requested the provision of solar power to improve the operational efficiency of the hospitals, highlighting the need for sustainable energy solutions to complement the medical facilities. These collaborative efforts between the Senator, healthcare professionals, and the government reflect a shared commitment to improving the quality of life and driving sustainable development in Akwa Ibom State





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal University Of Technology FUTIA Ekong Sampson Akwa Ibom Education Healthcare ALSCON Medical Facilities CBT ICT Senator

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Enugu to generate 1,000MW of electricity from coal, deploy technology for utilisationPeter Mbah, governor of Enugu, says coal deposits in the state will be used to generate 1,000 megawatts of power.

Read more »

Tech experts warn non-compliance with data law could erode public trustTechnology experts have warned that non-compliance with data law could erode public trust.

Read more »

Aside grammar what’ve you done – Wike challenges FCT senator, Ireti KingibeThe Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday lashed out at Senator Ireti Kingibe. ‎ ‎Wike warned residents of the FCT against voting for people like Ireti Kingibe. ‎ ‎He challenged the senator to reveal how she has impacted Abuja people as a senator aside from speaking grammar.

Read more »

Nigerian man arrested in UK over ‘$235k US university wire fraud‘Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

University of Ibadan Kicks Off Jaw War 2025 Focused on Food Security and NutritionThe University of Ibadan launched the 2025 edition of its Jaw War public speaking competition, themed 'Africa in the First Century and Beyond,' in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). The six-week contest will address food security and nutrition challenges, aiming to leverage student insights to influence policy and improve the food system in Nigeria, where malnutrition is a significant concern.

Read more »

NUC Reaffirms Moratorium on New University Establishments, Clarifies Policy ScopeThe National Universities Commission (NUC) reiterates the ongoing moratorium on new university establishments, clarifies its application to private institutions, and assures support for future applications. The Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, emphasizes the policy's purpose: to review guidelines and address 21st-century educational challenges. He addressed the Association of Brotherhood Academic Students (ABAS) regarding the proposed Triplestar University.

Read more »