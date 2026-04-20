Federal University of Lafia Summons 82 Students over Examination Misconduct Allegations

The Federal University of Lafia has ordered 82 students to appear before its Examination Misconduct Committee to answer for alleged irregularities during recent academic assessments.

The administration of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) has officially summoned no fewer than 82 students to appear before its Examination Misconduct Committee. This development follows a series of internal investigations into academic integrity during the most recent examination cycle. According to an official internal memorandum issued on April 16, 2026, the institution is taking a firm stance against any form of malpractice that compromises the academic standards of the university.

The students identified in the document have been formally notified that they must face the disciplinary panel on Monday, April 27, and Tuesday, April 28, to provide explanations for the irregularities linked to their names. The committee secretary, Rodney Ageh, who signed the directive, emphasized that the process is a mandatory administrative procedure designed to uphold the ethical environment of the university. Each affected student has been instructed to visit their respective departmental offices to collect their official invitation letters, which contain specific details regarding their alleged violations and the requirements for their appearance before the panel. The university maintains that these hearings are part of a broader commitment to ensuring that degrees awarded by the institution are earned through merit and honest study, reinforcing the value of the certificates provided to successful graduates. The scale of the investigation is broad, touching upon nearly every faculty within the university. The breakdown of the students facing the committee reveals a widespread issue, with two students coming from the Department of Agric Economics and Extension, six from English and Literary Studies, eight from Biochemistry, five from Microbiology, nine from Library and Information Science, and four from Economics. Furthermore, students from a diverse range of disciplines, including Agronomy, History and International Studies, Mass Communication, Political Science, Social Work, Mathematics, Petroleum Information Management, Business Administration, Procurement Management, Accounting, Computer Science Education, Special Needs Education, Vocational and Technical Education, Philosophy, Communication and Language Arts Education, Science Laboratory Technology, and Geography and Environmental Management, are also implicated in these proceedings. As the university prepares for these upcoming hearings, the administration has indicated that it will review each case with the utmost scrutiny. The final determination of sanctions will be strictly aligned with the institutional regulations stipulated in the student handbook. Students found guilty of examination misconduct may face various penalties, ranging from course cancellations to suspension or, in more severe instances, permanent expulsion from the institution. This rigorous approach serves as a warning to the entire student body that the university remains vigilant in protecting its academic reputation against any form of dishonesty during assessments





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