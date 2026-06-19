Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe Appeals for Help Identifying Unclaimed Accident Victim

The hospital seeks public assistance to locate the relatives of a 35‑year‑old pedestrian who died after a hit‑and‑run crash in Gombe. Distinctive tribal cheek marks and other details are provided to aid identification.

The Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe has issued an urgent public appeal to help locate the family of an unidentified man whose body has remained in the hospital mortuary for weeks after his death.

The hospital's Public Affairs Unit released a detailed statement on Friday, outlining the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and providing distinctive physical characteristics that could aid in identification. According to the statement, the deceased appeared to be around thirty‑five years old and stood approximately 155.4 centimetres tall.

He bore clear horizontal tribal markings on both upper cheeks, a feature that is often unique to particular ethnic groups in northern Nigeria and could serve as a crucial clue for relatives or community members who might recognise him. The victim was involved in a pedestrian road traffic accident that occurred in the Government Reserved Area of Gombe.

An official from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrived at the scene and transported the injured man to the Federal Teaching Hospital for emergency care. Hospital staff reported that he was admitted on Friday, 15 May 2026, after being struck by a hit‑and‑run driver. Despite receiving medical attention, the man succumbed to his injuries two days later, passing away on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Since his death, his body has been placed in the mortuary, but no relatives have come forward to claim it. The hospital's appeal specifically asks anyone who recognises the description or who possesses any information about the man's identity or his family to contact the hospital authorities immediately. Officials emphasised that timely identification would allow for proper burial arrangements and would also relieve the emotional burden on any surviving family members who may be unaware of the incident.

The call for assistance reflects a broader and growing concern across Nigeria about the rising number of unidentified accident victims whose bodies remain unclaimed in mortuaries. Families are often difficult to trace due to inadequate record‑keeping, the transient nature of some populations, and the lack of systematic mechanisms to link victims with their next of kin.

Health officials and law‑enforcement agencies are therefore urging communities, civil society groups, and the media to play an active role in disseminating the information and facilitating connections between hospitals and the families of the deceased. In addition to the humanitarian aspect, the situation underscores the need for stronger protocols in accident reporting and victim identification.

Better coordination between emergency responders, hospitals, and police could help ensure that personal details are documented at the earliest possible stage, reducing the likelihood that bodies will remain anonymous for extended periods. The hospital also highlighted that the EFCC's involvement was limited to the transport of the victim; the investigation into the hit‑and‑run driver is ongoing, and authorities are seeking witnesses to aid in that case as well.

Members of the public who have any knowledge of the incident, the driver, or the identity of the deceased are urged to come forward, either through the hospital's public affairs office or by contacting the EFCC directly. By working together, the community can help bring closure to a grieving family and reinforce the importance of accountability and compassion in the aftermath of road traffic accidents





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Unidentified Victims Road Traffic Accident Gombe Public Appeal Family Tracing

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