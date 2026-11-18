The Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors meets with SGF Senator George Akume to mobilize staff and students for President Tinubu's re-election, citing recent sector reforms.

The Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors has formally committed to organizing the entire workforce and student body of federal polytechnics nationwide to back President Bola Tinubu's campaign for re-election. This strategic decision was announced during a high-level meeting in Abuja on Wednesday between committee leadership and senior federal officials.

COFER Mobilization Pledge to SGF Akume

Dr. Salisu Umar, the Chairman of the Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors and Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, delivered the committee's official stance during his audience with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. According to a statement issued by Chris Ugwuegbulam, the Director of Information at the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communication, the committee resolved to reciprocate the Federal Government's financial and administrative interventions in the polytechnic sector. The primary mechanism for this reciprocity involves mobilizing members, staff, and students across all federal institutions to support the administration's aspiration for a second term. Dr. Umar explicitly urged Senator Akume to convey this deep appreciation and the specific pledge of solidarity to President Tinubu, ensuring the President is aware of the rectors' united front ahead of the next general elections.

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Rectors Unite to Deploy Institutional Networks

The rectors have demonstrated a unified determination to contribute significantly to the success of the current administration through their collective influence. Dr. Umar stated that the Committee would actively deploy its institutional networks to mobilize grassroots support for President Tinubu's re-election bid. This organizational strategy leverages the extensive reach of polytechnic institutions across the country to ensure broad-based political backing. The delegation's primary objective during the visit was to express gratitude to President Tinubu, channeled through the SGF, for the substantial support extended to polytechnics via the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education. This coordinated effort highlights a strategic alignment between federal educational bodies and the executive branch.

Appreciation for Sector Reforms and Equity

Dr. Umar commended President Tinubu for implementing unprecedented interventions and reforms that have transformed the status of polytechnic education. He noted that the sector had historically been regarded as secondary to universities, a disparity that the present administration began addressing through targeted policies. These reforms are aimed at enhancing the status of polytechnic institutions and correcting long-standing imbalances in the educational landscape. The rectors emphasized that the administration has demonstrated a renewed commitment to recognizing the critical role polytechnics play in the country's economic development and technical manpower training. This shift in policy focus represents a significant departure from previous eras where vocational training was often overlooked in favor of traditional university education.

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SGF Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Development

Senator George Akume, represented during the meeting by the Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, acknowledged the rectors' pledge and validated their support as a response to the administration's tangible interventions in the sector. Akume reiterated that the President remains steadfast in his commitment to building an inclusive society where both institutions and individuals have equal opportunities to contribute to national development. The SGF emphasized that the Federal Government is dedicated to repositioning federal polytechnics to strengthen technical and vocational education systems. This initiative is designed to promote skills acquisition and address the critical manpower needs of the nation, ensuring that polytechnic graduates are well-equipped for the modern economy.

Addressing HND and University Degree Disparities

During the discussions, the SGF also addressed the longstanding disparity between Higher National Diploma holders and university degree holders. He assured the delegation that the government is committed to ensuring equity and fairness in all professional and academic evaluations. This commitment aims to remove systemic barriers that have historically disadvantaged technical graduates in the job market and public service. By fostering a level playing field, the administration seeks to maximize the contribution of polytechnic graduates to national productivity. The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on the shared goal of using technical education as a catalyst for sustainable national growth and social equity.