Federal Ministry of Education Denies NEMIS Cyberattack, Cites SSL Configuration Issue

Nigeria's Ministry of Education has denied reports of a cyberattack on the Nigeria Education Management Information System (NEMIS), calling them inaccurate and misleading. The ministry explained that recent warnings were due to a technical SSL certificate issue resolved with the hosting provider, not a security breach. It reaffirmed the platform's security and urged caution against spreading unverified information.

The Federal Ministry of Education has issued a statement categorically denying recent reports that the Nigeria Education Management Information Syste m ( NEMIS ) was hacked or subjected to a cyberattack.

The ministry described the claims, which were published in a report titled 'Suspected Cyberattack Hits FG's Education Data Platform,' as inaccurate and misleading. In its official statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the ministry asserted that the NEMIS platform was never breached, hacked, or compromised in any way. It emphasized that the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of all data on the platform remain fully intact.

The temporary security warnings experienced by some users were attributed solely to an issue with the SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate configuration at the hosting provider level. This was a routine technical problem and did not result in any unauthorized access, data loss, alteration of records, or exposure of sensitive information. The ministry confirmed that its technical team identified the issue and worked immediately with the hosting service to resolve it, restoring normal service operations promptly.

The platform is now fully functional, secure, and accessible to all authorized users. The statement also clarified that browser security warnings or SSL certificate alerts are not, by themselves, proof of a cyberattack or data breach. Such alerts can occur due to various technical or configuration issues and should not be automatically assumed to indicate malicious activity. Expert commentary cited in the original report reportedly supports this view.

NEMIS is a critical component of the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure, the federal government's flagship framework for enhancing education data governance, integration, accessibility, and evidence-based planning nationwide. The ministry outlined that robust security measures, continuous system monitoring, infrastructure safeguards, and regular security assessments are in place to protect the platform.

It urged media organizations and the public to verify information before disseminating it, advising stakeholders to rely on official channels for confirmations regarding government digital systems to prevent unnecessary alarm and maintain trust in public digital infrastructure





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NEMIS Cybersecurity SSL Certificate Nigeria Education Management Information Syste Federal Ministry Of Education Data Breach Technical Issue

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