The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has exposed a fraudulent Farmer Support Programme scam. Citizens are urged to avoid paying the N15,500 fee and sharing personal data.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has issued an urgent public warning to citizens in Nigeria regarding a deceptive campaign targeting agricultural workers and the general populace. Authorities identified a fraudulent scheme labeled as the ' Farmer Support Programme' which fraudsters are utilizing to steal money and sensitive personal data from unsuspecting individuals.

Fake Notification Promises Cash and Rice

Ministry officials clarified that the notification circulating in the public domain is entirely illegitimate and not authorized by the government. The counterfeit document, printed on official letterhead, falsely claims a partnership with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria to distribute substantial agricultural support benefits. According to the details found in the fake notice, applicants were promised N287,500 in cash assistance alongside three bags of 5kg rice seeds as part of the purported support package.

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Required Membership Fee Exposes Scam

To access these alleged benefits, the fraudulent notice instructed victims to register for the programme and pay a mandatory membership fee of N15,500. This upfront payment requirement is a common hallmark of advance-fee fraud, designed to exploit the financial vulnerability of farmers seeking government aid. The Ministry has explicitly stated that no such fee is required for any legitimate government agricultural intervention, making the demand for N15,500 a clear indicator of the scam.

Official Denial Signed by Permanent Secretary

A formal statement issued on Sunday, signed by Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the Head of the Information Unit acting on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, firmly rejected the validity of the notification. The Ministry confirmed that it did not issue the purported notice and bears no responsibility for the fake programme. Officials described the document as fake, fraudulent, and misleading, urging the public to disregard it completely and avoid any interaction with those promoting it.

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Security Risks of Sharing Personal Data

Beyond the financial loss, the Ministry highlighted severe risks associated with submitting personal information and identification documents to the fraudsters. Citizens were strongly advised not to provide any sensitive data in response to the notification, as this could lead to identity theft and further criminal exploitation. The government emphasized that protecting personal information is critical for maintaining security for all farmers and members of the public targeted by these schemes.

How to Verify Genuine Government Programmes

To prevent further incidents, the Ministry outlined the official channels through which authentic agricultural programmes and interventions are communicated. All legitimate government updates are released exclusively through national newspapers, the official Ministry website, and verified social media platforms. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and cross-reference any programme offers with these verified sources before making payments or sharing information.