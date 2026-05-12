Federal Ministry donates foodstuff to Ngbrazongo community in Plateau, after attacks

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction donated foodstuff to victims of attacks in Ngbrazongo community, Kwall District of Basaa Local Government Area, presenting succour to their people. Dr Benard Doro, Minister in charge, Dr Jushua Riti, Chairman of Bassa LGA, and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang shared their concern with the attacks, killings, and resurgence of insecurity in Plateau.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction donated foodstuff to victims of attacks in Ngbrazongo community, Kwall District of Basaa Local Government Area in Dr Benard Doro , the Minister in charge of the Ministry, who presented the items.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen attacked Ngbrazongo community on May 8, resulting in killings and injuries. Dr Doro, a native of the area, consoled those who lost their loved ones and assured that President Buhari was worried by the security challenges in Plateau. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang and the Chairman of Bassa LGA also expressed concern and called for the support of the youths in securing their lives and properties.

The items donated to the victims include 100 bags of rice, beans, maize, cooking oil, and other essentials. Abuja doctor revealed a unique method to cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without any side effects





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Security Humanitarian Plateau Attacks Agricultural Products Security Challenges Dr Benard Doro Dr Jushua Riti Caleb Mutfwang Plateau Local Government Area

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Troops repel ambush in Plateau after alleged attack on herdsmenTroops of Operation Enduring Peace have reportedly repelled an ambush by suspected armed Berom militia during a security operation in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. According to security sources quoted by Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m.

Read more »

Police officer, six others killed in Plateau attackThe group further criticised the Plateau Government over what it described as inadequate humanitarian and security response

Read more »

Federal Government's Two-Day Clean-Up Exercise in Lagos PortsThe exercise is aimed at improving trade facilitation and enhancing operational efficiency in the ports of Lagos.

Read more »

Mutfwang Visits Attack-Hit Community, Vows Plateau Land Won’t Be Ceded To TerroristsThe governor said that the government remains committed to restoring peace and security across affected communities.

Read more »