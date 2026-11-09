Federal Highway Project Sparks Legal And Economic Dispute With Landmark Beach

The Federal Ministry of Works and Paul Onwuanibe clash over the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway demolition of Landmark Beach, highlighting infrastructure planning failures and economic losses in Victoria Island. This category covers Economy and Politics.

The conflict between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Paul Onwuanibe regarding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project has exposed deep fractures in public infrastructure planning and private investment protection. On November 9, 2026, the lingering controversy surrounding the demolition of Onwuanibe's $200 million Landmark Beach investment in Victoria Island, Lagos, serves as a critical case study. This situation reveals how government decisions on national projects can clash violently with existing commercial ecosystems and established property rights.

Infrastructure Alignment Sparks Legal Dispute

The Federal Ministry of Works initiated the demolition of parts of the Landmark Beach complex on April 29, 2024, to clear the right-of-way for the massive 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. David Umahi, the Minister of Works, publicly stated that sections of the resort and surrounding structures encroached upon the legally established corridor for the highway. The Ministry further accused the owners of the Landmark estate of engaging in land grabbing activities that obstructed national development goals. This initial assessment led to immediate physical intervention on the site without prior consultation with the private stakeholders.

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Economic Impact And Stakeholder Opposition

Paul Onwuanibe contested these claims by detailing the significant economic footprint of the Landmark ecosystem, which he stated comprised more than 40 businesses and attracted approximately 3.5 million tourists annually. He emphasized that the facility accounted for more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs within the Victoria Island area. Onwuanibe placed the total value of businesses within the Landmark ecosystem at over 25 billion Naira invested in underlying infrastructure. He noted that the beach was originally acquired in 2006 for $17 million and further developed with a $30 million loan secured abroad, creating a complex web of financial obligations.

Human And Commercial Consequences Of Demolition

The sudden disruption of services affected the beach's 160,000 members and violated numerous existing contracts that had been in place for years. Onwuanibe described the demolition process as tragic, noting that many businesses did not have sufficient time to remove their equipment, including TVs, fridges, and furniture. He highlighted that guests were still in the pool when the Island Breeze restaurant was being demolished, causing significant distress. The owner also revealed that the facility held N9.2 billion of members' money in its accounts, which was immediately jeopardized by the physical destruction of the leisure wing.

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Government Rerouting And Future Implications

Following the backlash and assessment of the collateral damage, the Federal Government later announced a reroute of the road through design adjustments to save the investment. This shift raises urgent questions about the initial engineering decisions that allowed such a valuable tourism facility to be targeted for destruction. While Landmark Towers, Landmark Boulevard, Landmark Event Centre, and Landmark Hotel remained largely unaffected, the principal damage to the beachfront facilities has set a concerning precedent for private investors in Nigeria.

Long Term Economic And Policy Repercussions

The dispute extends beyond physical structures to the livelihoods of peripheral workers, such as parking attendants and street vendors who lost their income sources. The incident has triggered a broader conversation about government credibility and the sanctity of private investment in the face of national infrastructure needs. Experts argue that while Nigeria desperately requires roads and bridges to unlock its economic potential, such development must not excuse inadequate planning or institutional insensitivity. The government must now demonstrate a clearer understanding of the economic value of existing private investments to attract future capital.