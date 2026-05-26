Federal High CourtJudgment Nullifies Aspects Of INEC’s 2027 Election Timetable

A Federal High Court judgment has nullified aspects of INEC’s 2027 election timetable producing political significance and possibilities for late and fresh changes. Analysis by many the rulingcould affect impending political calculations. Reassessing the legal powers and operational directions of INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections could influence shifts in the balance of power.

A Federal High Court judgment nullifying aspects of INEC’s 2027 election timetable has reopened the door for defections, fresh alliances and late candidate substitutions. The ruling held that INEC cannot shorten statutory timelines in the Electoral Act.

Analysts say parties may now reopen membership registers as politicians seek alternative platforms unless INEC appeals and obtains a stay of execution. The judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullifying aspects of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general elections may prove to be one of the most politically consequential electoral verdicts ahead of the next election cycle.

The ruling has the potential to reshape party calculations, reopen the door to defections and coalition negotiations, and alter the balance between INEC’s administrative powers and statutory rights guaranteed under the Electoral Act 2026. Justice Mohammad Umar in a May 20 judgment delivered in suit FHCABJCS5172026 filed by the Youth Party ruled that several timelines fixed by INEC were inconsistent with the Electoral Act 2026 and therefore null and void.

The court held that INEC lacked the powers to abridge timelines already guaranteed by statute particularly in relation to party primaries submission of candidates’ particulars withdrawal and substitution of candidates publication of final candidate lists and campaign periods. The court specifically declared that political parties are entitled under Section 29 1 of the Electoral Act to submit the personal particulars of candidates up to 120 days before an election and that INEC cannot lawfully shorten that period through administrative directives.

Justice Umar also ruled that political parties retain the statutory right under Section 31 of the Electoral Act to withdraw and replace candidates up to 90 days before elections adding that INEC cannot impose earlier deadlines through its timetable. In another significant pronouncement the court held that INEC cannot publish the final list of candidates earlier than the 60 days prescribed by law. It also ruled that the commission lacks the statutory authority to end campaigns two days before elections.

The court’s interpretation regarding membership registers for party primaries held that timelines prescribed by INEC for submission of party membership registers do not apply where parties are replacing candidates who withdrew from elections. This ruling implies that political parties may still admit fresh members and regularise new defectors within the broader statutory windows allowed under the Electoral Act.

The verdict has now triggered fresh debates within political circles over whether the judgment effectively reopens the political transfer market ahead of 2027. Eleven GRA Main road attack on Alausa office not related to election delays. Symptoms of the threat of political right shift for sure emerged given the ruling’s implications. With parties possibly opening their registers and accepting new members proceedings may be further complicated and chances of one party ultimately winning the election increase.

Already some political parties are quietly positioning to harvest aggrieved aspirants who lost governorship National Assembly and state assembly tickets during the recently concluded primaries particularly within several. Political parties reap benefits from opponents rejecting third party platforms. Several aspirants who initially appeared resigned to defeat are now reconsidering their options following the court’s decision.

The restored statutory windows effectively mean that politicians who lose primaries may still have enough time to defect to rival parties negotiate tickets and regularise their membership status before the constitutional deadlines expire. The court held that while INEC possesses constitutional authority to regulate elections such powers cannot override express provisions of the Electoral Act. The judgment therefore reaffirmed the principle that subsidiary regulations guidelines and administrative directives cannot supersede an Act of the National Assembly.

The commission has a constitutional responsibility to organise elections and ensure operational efficiency. On the other hand the court has ruled that parts of its timetable conflict with statutory provisions. The dilemma is compounded by the fact that some of the activities affected by the judgment have already been concluded.

There is now increased speculation about parties potentially calling for fresh congresses before next year’s elections were INEC appeals and obtains a stay of execution deprived of its authority to dictate party membership requirements beyond the appointments of party officials by each of the political parties. Other speculated political repercussions now include increased hostilities between political parties where politicians mull an oath to switch allegiance for stable opportunities.

Others have suggested that INEC’s defence against increasing opposition might depend greatly on its ability to make some concessions





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