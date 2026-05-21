Federal High Court Voids INEC's Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2027 General Election, Nullifying Inconsistent Timelines

The judgment delivered by Justice Mohammad Umar overturned the time frames prescribed by INEC for submission of membership registers during the 2027 general election and declared them not applicable to primaries conducted for replacing withdrawn candidates. The court also declared the submission of personal particulars of candidates, the withdrawal and replacement of candidates, the publishing of the final list of candidates, and campaigning as nullified.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has voided the timeframes contained in the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

The court declared that the time frames prescribed by INEC, which are inconsistent with the Electoral Act 2026, are not applicable to primary elections conducted for the purpose of replacing withdrawn candidates. The court also declared that the submission of personal particulars of candidates by their political parties for the 2027 general elections, the withdrawal and replacement of candidates, the publication of the final list of candidates, and campaigning for the 2027 general elections, which are inconsistent with the Electoral Act 2026, are nullified.

The judgment is on a suit filed by the Youth Party challenging the legality of the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election issued by INEC





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Federal High Court INEC Revised Timetable And Schedule Of Activities Electoral Act 2026 Primary Elections Replaced Withdrawn Candidates Injunctions Personal Particulars Of Candidates

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