Federal High Court Sentences Mining Firm and Individuals for Illegal Lithium Possession

Kwara State Federal High Court sentences Abdullahi Dauda, Great River Mining Company, and driver Mohammed Aminu to 12 months for illegal mineral possession, ordering forfeiture of 58.23 tonnes of ore.

A Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has formally convicted a mining firm and two individuals for the unlawful possession of significant quantities of lithium and lead ore. The judgment, delivered by Justice Abimbola Awogboro, marks a significant enforcement action by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against illegal mining activities in Nigeria.

Specific Sentences and Legal Details

Justice Awogboro sentenced Abdullahi Dauda to twelve months of imprisonment, offering an alternative fine of one million Nigerian Naira. Similarly, Great River Mining Company Limited and truck driver Mohammed Aminu received identical twelve-month prison terms, each with the option to pay a one million Naira fine instead of serving the jail time.

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The court did not merely issue custodial sentences but also imposed heavy financial penalties on the logistics providers involved. The owners of the trucks used to transport the illicit minerals were directed to pay a total of ten million Naira into the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Recovery Account. This total comprised five million Naira for each of the two separate cases handled by the commission.

Prosecution of Two Separate Cases

The legal proceedings were split into two distinct cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. In the first instance, the commission charged Abdullahi Dauda with being in possession of eighteen tonnes of solid minerals, specifically lithium, in February 2026. The charge cited Section 1 (8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, which prohibits possession without lawful authority.

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The second case targeted Great River Mining Company Limited and Mohammed Aminu for possessing forty point two three tonnes of lead ore. The prosecution argued that this mineral formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, specifically illegal mining, violating Section 18 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

Prosecutors Innocent Mbachie and Mustapha Kaigama urged the court to convict the defendants based on their guilty pleas and the unchallenged evidence presented during the trial. The court accepted these admissions, leading to the swift sentencing and forfeiture orders that were announced in Ilorin on Friday.

Total Forfeiture to Federal Government

As a direct consequence of the convictions, the court ordered the forfeiture of all illegal minerals to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This forfeiture covers the eighteen tonnes of lithium and the forty point two three tonnes of lead ore, totaling fifty-eight point two three tonnes of solid minerals.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ilorin Zonal Directorate disclosed these developments in an official statement, highlighting the successful recovery of state assets. The commission emphasized that the minerals were seized and processed according to legal provisions designed to protect Nigeria's mineral resources from illicit exploitation.

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Implications for Mining Regulation

This ruling serves as a stern warning to operators and logistics companies involved in the solid minerals sector. By holding both the mine owners and the transport drivers liable, the judiciary reinforces the strict regulatory framework surrounding mineral extraction and transport in Nigeria.

The enforcement action underscores the government's commitment to curbing illegal mining, which often deprives the nation of significant revenue. The combination of prison sentences, hefty fines for truck owners, and asset forfeiture establishes a robust precedent for future prosecutions of similar offenses in the region.