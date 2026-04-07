Federal High Court Sentences Individuals to Prison for Terrorism-Related Offenses

The Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced several individuals to prison terms for their involvement in terrorism-related activities, including financial support and membership within the Boko Haram group. The court's rulings underscored the ongoing fight against terrorism and the application of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013.

The Federal High Court in Abuja delivered several rulings on terrorism-related cases, underscoring the ongoing struggle against Boko Haram and its impact on Nigerian society. In one instance, the court sentenced Awal Bello to a decade-long prison term. The conviction stemmed from Bello's role in exchanging a substantial amount of Nigerian currency notes, totaling N750,000, for Boko Haram members during the currency redesign initiative of 2023.

This measure, implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between 2022 and early 2023, aimed to swap old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes for newly designed versions, a process that encountered significant scarcity at the time. Bello's actions were found to contravene the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013. Furthermore, the court also found him guilty of paying N20,000 in tax to Boko Haram, as per the same Act. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Judge Binta Nyako presided over the case, finding Bello guilty after he admitted to the charges. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the federal government had filed the case against Bello as the sole defendant. The charges against Bello included facilitating the exchange of the currency and paying tax to the terrorist organization. Judge Nyako additionally ordered that Bello undergo rehabilitation and deradicalization. The court's proceedings highlighted the intricate financial support networks utilized by the terrorist group. In another related case, the court sentenced Hamat Modu to concurrent 10-year jail terms across four counts for terrorism offenses, following his guilty plea. Modu was also ordered to undergo rehabilitation and deradicalization, reflecting the courts emphasis on both punishment and reintegration. In a third case, Isah Ali, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to one of the counts. The court struck out the other charge. Ali's case underscored the issue of youth involvement and association within the terror group. The court considered his age and the circumstances of his recruitment. In a separate ruling, Shehu Bukar received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to rendering support to Boko Haram through livestock rustling. The judge's decisions reflect the complexities of tackling terrorism, incorporating elements of legal punishment, societal reintegration, and consideration for the individuals involved. The court's consistent application of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013, highlights the judiciary's role in combating the menace of terrorism and upholding the rule of law. The series of cases brought before the Federal High Court reveal the breadth of the challenges Nigeria faces. The prosecution of individuals involved in funding and supporting Boko Haram underscores the ongoing efforts to disrupt the group's operations and bring those responsible to justice. The court's judgments highlight the varied ways in which individuals contribute to the terrorist organization, including financial assistance, membership, and providing logistical support. \The cases also show the complex dynamics surrounding those who become associated with terrorism, whether through financial contributions or through active participation. The sentencing of young individuals and those who may have been coerced into participating, further highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism, encompassing not just punishment but also deradicalization and rehabilitation programs. These efforts recognize that preventing further involvement requires more than just judicial sentences.\The judgements also reflect the judiciary’s role in balancing the demands of justice with an attempt to reintegrate and re-educate those convicted. The court’s orders for rehabilitation and deradicalization highlight the recognition that tackling terrorism needs a multifaceted strategy that also includes social and personal factors that lead individuals to take part in such activities. The rulings made by the Federal High Court underline Nigeria’s continuous struggle against the ongoing dangers of terrorism. These decisions show the critical role that the judiciary plays in keeping those responsible for terrorism accountable. The cases reveal the complexity of the issues, including the financial and other support systems that enable the operations of terrorist groups. The varied punishments given in these cases reflect the necessity of a thorough approach to combating terrorism, including the need for rehabilitation and deradicalization initiatives along with the judicial framework. The courts actions are a component of the broader struggle against terrorism, which also necessitates a concerted strategy involving security, economic development and social rehabilitation





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terrorism Boko Haram Federal High Court Sentencing Currency Exchange

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria: Corruption, Terrorism, and Football AbroadThis news highlights multiple issues in Nigeria, including illegal timber trade fueling terrorism, corruption allegations against government officials, and the challenges faced by Nigerian footballers playing abroad.

Read more »

Nigeria News Roundup: Terrorism, Corruption, and Social IssuesA compilation of news stories covering a range of issues in Nigeria, including the illegal timber trade and its link to terrorism, corruption allegations against government officials, the impact of school closures, and reflections on personal lives of prominent figures.

Read more »

Nigerian govt begins mass trial of suspected terrorists in AbujaThirteen courtrooms at the headquarters of the Federal High Court in Abuja are busy with terrorism cases on Tuesday morning.

Read more »

Mass Terrorism Trial Commences at Abuja Federal High CourtThe Federal High Court in Abuja has begun mass trials for suspected terrorists. The trials, usually held in Kainji, were moved due to the Easter vacation. Security has been heightened with road closures and increased police presence.

Read more »

Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Supplying Drugs to Boko HaramA Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Hamza Yahuza to seven years in prison for supplying Indian hemp and cigarettes to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State. The court rejected his plea for leniency and his claim of poverty as a justification. The sentence will begin from the date of his apprehension in March 2023. This is part of a larger effort to prosecute those who aid terrorism.

Read more »

Nigeria: Corruption, Terrorism, and Governance ConcernsA compilation of news reports covering illegal timber trade and its link to terrorism, corruption allegations against government officials, and issues in education and finance. Also includes coverage of ongoing terrorism trials.

Read more »