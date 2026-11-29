Delta Central senatorial primary ruled void as the Federal High Court found Ovie Omo-Agege excluded from the NDC membership register submitted to INEC prior to the May 29 election.

The Federal High Court in Delta has formally invalidated the nomination of Ovie Omo-Agege as the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for the Delta central senatorial district. Presiding Judge Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa delivered the ruling on November 24, 2026, determining that Omo-Agege did not appear on the official party membership list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission at the mandatory deadline.

Primary Election Ruled Null And Void

The court declared the Nigeria Democratic Congress primary election held on May 29, 2026, to be invalid, null, and void. This legal determination stems directly from Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates that a political party must submit its complete digital register of members to the electoral commission no later than 21 days before the scheduled primary.

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Because Ovie Omo-Agege was not included in that specific submission, the judge ruled that his participation in the primary process was unlawful. Consequently, the court found that the primary election could not produce a lawful candidate for the 2027 general election under the current conditions.

Legal Arguments And Constitutional Challenges

Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, who filed the lawsuit challenging the nomination, argued that the entire primary process breached statutory requirements. He contended that Ovie Omo-Agege should not have been eligible to participate or be voted for because his name was absent from the certified membership register provided to the electoral body.

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress argued in its defense that Akpodiete lacked the legal standing to institute the suit. The party claimed the plaintiff was not a genuine aspirant for the Delta central senatorial district ticket and had not participated in the primary. However, Judge Nganjiwa rejected this argument, affirming that Akpodiete was a recognized aspirant with the right to bring the case to court.

Constitutional Qualifications Versus Electoral Acts

During the proceedings, the Nigeria Democratic Congress cited Sections 65 and 66 of the 1999 Constitution to argue that these were the exclusive provisions governing qualifications for the senate seat. The party maintained that no electoral law could create additional grounds for disqualification beyond those stated in the constitution.

Legal counsel for Ovie Omo-Agege countered that the plaintiff failed to satisfy the burden of proof. The defense argued there were no provisions in the electoral act that prohibit a candidate from participating in multiple party primaries. They emphasized that Omo-Agege resigned his membership in the All Progressives Congress via a letter dated May 5, 2026.

Judicial Findings On Membership Requirements

Despite the defense regarding multiple party participations, the court focused on the strict statutory requirement of the membership register. The Federal High Court held that the Nigeria Democratic Congress must strictly adhere to the 21-day submission rule. Any failure to include a candidate in that specific register renders their participation illegal.

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The judgment highlights the critical importance of the digital register containing names, sex, date of birth, address, and polling unit details. The court emphasized that only members whose names are explicitly in the submitted register are eligible to vote or be voted for in party primaries.

Impact On The 2027 Election Cycle

This ruling leaves the Delta central senatorial district ticket for the 2027 general election in a state of uncertainty. The invalidation of the May 29 primary means the Nigeria Democratic Congress must now navigate a new process to select a valid candidate. The electoral commission will likely require the party to conduct a fresh primary that fully complies with all statutory membership submission deadlines.

The decision sets a significant precedent for political parties regarding the enforcement of membership register deadlines. It underscores that constitutional qualifications are not the sole barrier to candidacy; statutory compliance with electoral laws is equally binding. The outcome will influence how other parties structure their nomination processes in upcoming elections.