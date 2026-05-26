Federal High Court Rules INEC Possesses Power to Issue and Alter Election Timetable

A Federal High Court in Abuja has held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) possesses the power to issue a timetable for elections and alter it as it deems fit. The court declared that INEC is empowered by the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act, 2026, to issue timetables for elections and to alter them as it deems fit. However, the timetable must comply strictly with the timeframes in the Electoral Act, 2026.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) possesses the power to issue a timetable for elections and alter it as it deems fit.

The judgment was on a suit filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) against INEC, stating that the 2027 election timetable, issued by INEC, is valid and legally issued. The court held that INEC is empowered to issue subsidiary legislation such as election timetables pursuant to Section 151 of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The court declared that INEC is empowered by the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act, 2026, to issue timetables for elections and to alter them as it deems fit. However, the timetable must comply strictly with the timeframes in the Electoral Act, 2026





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal High Court Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Election Timetable Power To Issue Alter As It Deems Fit Social Democratic Party (SDP) Electoral Act 2026 Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeri Section 151 Section 31 Electoral Act 2026 Timetable For Elections Alteration Of Timetable Compliance With Timeframes Power To Issue Subsidiary Legislation Power To Alter Election Timetable Political Parties Primaries Voting Nominations Withdrawal Of Candidature Sworn Affidavit Political Party Candidate Presidential And National Assembly Elections Governorship And House Of Assembly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INEC Appeals Federal High Court Judgement Nullifying Party Primaries TimelinesThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed a federal high court judgement in Abuja that nullified the timelines issued for party primaries and the nomination of candidates. INEC filed a notice of appeal and a motion for a stay of execution of the judgement on Monday, April 25.

Read more »

Federal High CourtJudgment Nullifies Aspects Of INEC’s 2027 Election TimetableA Federal High Court judgment has nullified aspects of INEC’s 2027 election timetable producing political significance and possibilities for late and fresh changes. Analysis by many the rulingcould affect impending political calculations. Reassessing the legal powers and operational directions of INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections could influence shifts in the balance of power.

Read more »

Federal High Court Affirms INEC's Powers to Fix Election TimetableA Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to fix and release timetable for the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Federal High Court Affirms INEC's Power to Issue and Alter Election TimetablesThe court's judgment affirmed the powers of INEC to issue and alter election timetables, stating that the commission is constitutionally empowered to do so. The court also declared that INEC's powers extend beyond receiving notices and monitoring party primaries, and it can organize and supervise elections, as well as issue election timetables to ensure compliance with the Electoral Act.

Read more »