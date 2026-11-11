Federal High Court Rejects Warrant for Fisayo Soyombo Over Cyberstalking Charges

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied the Nigeria Police request for a bench warrant against FIJ founder Fisayo Soyombo, citing procedural grounds that he had not previously appeared in court.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has formally rejected a request by the Nigeria Police Force to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Fisayo Soyombo, the founder of the Foundation For Investigative Journalism. The court, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, denied the application on Tuesday, stating that legal procedures for such a warrant were not met because Soyombo had not previously been brought before the court.

Legal Rejection of Bench Warrant Request

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the prosecution could not secure a bench warrant against Soyombo because he had not been formally brought before the court in person. This decision effectively paused the immediate arrest efforts by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, who had initially petitioned the court for the warrant. The prosecution argued that efforts to serve Soyombo had been unsuccessful, urging the court to take coercive measures. However, the presiding judge emphasized that a defendant must first appear in court before such extreme procedural steps can be authorized. This legal precedent prevents the court from issuing a warrant for an individual who has not yet submitted to its jurisdiction.

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Defendant Counsel Challenges Police Authority

Oluseye Moore, the counsel representing the defendants, strongly opposed the prosecution's request, highlighting that Soyombo and his co-accused, Daniel Ojukwu, were granted administrative bail by the police during the investigation phase. Moore argued that the responsibility for ensuring their court attendance lay with the police until they were formally charged, after which the court would determine specific bail conditions. He clarified that the law requires a defendant to be brought before the court for a bench warrant to be valid, a condition that was not satisfied in this instance. Moore further disclosed that the prosecution had filed a motion ex parte seeking permission to serve Soyombo through electronic means, indicating an alternative legal pathway.

Background of Alleged Cyberstalking Charges

The legal proceedings, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/486/2024, stem from investigative reports published by the Foundation For Investigative Journalism regarding alleged suspicious payments by Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. Orelope-Adefulire served as the Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals. The charge sheet details twelve counts of alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation, alleging that the publications placed Orelope-Adefulire in fear of death. Specifically, the reports exposed N147,127,467.58 reportedly paid to Enseno Global Ventures Limited for the construction of a skill acquisition centre and classrooms at Ajeromi Primary School in Lagos. Daniel Ojukwu, an FIJ correspondent, is currently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

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Soyombo Disputes Being At Large

Fisayo Soyombo publicly expressed surprise at the authorities describing him as being at large, insisting that he had not been served with court processes. He stated that his email address is public and that the prosecution could reach him there, promising his appearance in court on December 1. Soyombo maintained that he had always made himself available to respond to legal proceedings and had not been difficult to locate physically. He cited recent media interviews in Lagos and Abuja, as well as a three-day exhibition at Alliance Française de Lagos, as evidence of his public presence and accessibility. He argued that no extreme measures were necessary to produce him in court given his open contact details.

Next Steps and Procedural Motion

The prosecution has filed a motion ex parte seeking the court's permission to serve Soyombo through electronic means, according to his lawyer Oluseye Moore. This application suggests an alternative method to bypass the physical service issues while adhering to legal standards. The case remains active as the court considers the motion for electronic service. Meanwhile, Soyombo disputes the necessity of a bench warrant, noting that previous attempts by the police in March 2024 to declare him wanted were unsuccessful despite his known location. The legal battle continues to unfold as both sides navigate the procedural requirements of the Federal High Court in Abuja.