Federal High Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture of Four-Bedroom Duplex Linked to Foreign Exchange Fraud and Money Laundering

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of a four-bedroom duplex to the Federal Government, linked to ongoing investigations into alleged foreign exchange fraud and money laundering.

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, has ordered the permanent forfeiture of a four-bedroom duplex linked to ongoing investigations into alleged foreign exchange fraud and money laundering to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, disclosed the development in a statement published on its verified Facebook page on Friday. According to the commission, the property is located at No. 21A, Victory Estate, Ago Palace Way, Ojo Peter Street, Lagos State, and is linked to one Chidiebere Onyeoma Okeke, who is being investigated over alleged foreign exchange fraud and money laundering.

The EFCC stated that the final forfeiture order was granted by Justice Dehinde Dipeolu after the court considered an application filed by the agency. The ruling followed a motion on notice brought before the court by the EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 through its counsel, H.U. Kofarnaisa. Justice Dipeolu held that the application was meritorious and subsequently granted the request for final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government.

The anti-graft agency explained that the move is part of ongoing efforts to recover assets believed to have been acquired through unlawful financial activities





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Forfeiture Foreign Exchange Fraud Money Laundering Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC Federal High Court Justice Dehinde Dipeolu Chidiebere Onyeoma Okeke

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