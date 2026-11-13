Court Orders INEC to Relist Adebutu as PDP Ogun Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered INEC to restore Ladi Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate for Ogun State within 24 hours. INEC says it has not yet taken a position as the PDP demands immediate compliance and the APC warns the ruling is not an electoral mandate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) says it is yet to take a position on the Federal High Court judgment ordering it to restore Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu as the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State for the 2027 election.

The court had directed INEC to relist Adebutu within 24 hours. The PDP has since sent a letter to INEC demanding immediate compliance. The PDP, in a letter addressed to the INEC chairman through counsel to the plaintiffs, Ahmed Raji (SAN), said the court granted all the reliefs sought in the suit. These include an order compelling the commission to publish Adebutu's name within 24 hours.

Also read Court orders INEC to restore Adebutu as Ogun PDP governorship candidate within 24 hours

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2573, was filed on October 16, 2026, after INEC omitted Adebutu's name from the final list of candidates published on October 10. In the letter entitled Demand for Immediate Compliance with the Order of Federal High Court, Raji notified the commission of the judgment and urged it to implement the court's directives without delay. A copy of the enrolled court order was attached.

"We have no doubt that the Commission, being a law-abiding institution, will accord the Enrolled Order of the Honourable Court the requisite respect and give effect to its directives without delay," he stated. The judgment was delivered on Friday by Justice Peter Lifu. He held that INEC could not independently disqualify a candidate validly nominated by a political party. He described Adebutu's removal from the list as unlawful, unconstitutional and without legal effect.

The judge maintained that the authority to disqualify a candidate whose name had been submitted by a political party resides with the Federal High Court or State High Court. Before considering the substantive issues, Justice Lifu dismissed INEC's preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit. He held that the originating summons was validly signed by a senior counsel and contained the names of other lawyers in his law firm, making the process competent.

Court Examines INEC Disqualification Authority

In determining the substantive matter, the court examined whether INEC violated Adebutu's right to fair hearing, whether it had the legal authority to disqualify him unilaterally, and whether it could remove his name from the candidates' list. In his argument before the court, Adebutu said he participated in the 2019 Ogun governorship election and was also the PDP's flagbearer in the 2023 contest.

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He explained that he took part in the party's primary election for the 2027 governorship poll and emerged as its candidate on May 24, 2026. According to him, the PDP subsequently published his name on August 29, 2026, without any objection being raised against his nomination.

However, he said he was surprised to discover that his name was missing when INEC released the final list of candidates in October. The plaintiffs further told the court that the PDP and its National Secretary wrote to the electoral commission on October 14, requesting a reversal of the decision, but INEC failed to act on their demand.

The party's National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who testified as the first prosecution witness, confirmed that Adebutu was a registered member of the PDP. Bature told the court that Adebutu's name was contained in the party's membership register submitted to INEC on April 22, 2026, through a flash drive. He said the register contained more than 30,000 members and that Adebutu was the first person to register with the party on February 24, 2026.

An INEC official, Mohammed, told the court that a search conducted before the publication of the final candidates' list did not show Adebutu's name in the PDP membership register. During cross-examination, the INEC official admitted that he was not the officer who received the flash drive from the PDP and could not independently verify its exact contents.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Lifu held that INEC failed to establish that Adebutu's name was absent from the membership register submitted by the party. The judge also criticised the commission for failing to challenge the conduct of the May 24 primary election within the period stipulated by law. He said, "As far as I know, no person filed any suit to challenge Adebutu 14 days after the conduct of the poll. It was baffling that INEC waited until August.

" Justice Lifu warned that allowing INEC to exercise powers outside its statutory mandate could create room for arbitrary disqualification of candidates, even shortly before an election. He said, "If this is not resolved, there will be a day that INEC will disqualify a candidate a day to election. This must not be allowed. This would be an absurdity.

Judge Limits INEC Power to Disqualify Candidates

" Reiterating the limits of the commission's authority, the judge stated, "INEC does not have the power to remove names or disqualify any candidate on its own. The power to disqualify a candidate after the name has been forwarded resides with the FHC or State high Court.

" He further emphasised the exclusive role of political parties in selecting their candidates, saying, "The power to nominate a candidate for an election exclusively belongs to a political party, and the exercise of that power is within a party. " The judge added that if INEC had concerns about Adebutu's eligibility to contest the election, the commission ought to have approached a court of competent jurisdiction rather than independently removing his name.

Consequently, Justice Lifu ordered INEC to correct the final list published on October 10, 2026, and include Adebutu as the PDP's governorship candidate within 24 hours. The court also declared that INEC could not validly announce the outcome of the 2027 Ogun governorship election without the participation of the plaintiffs. Warning about the legal consequences of excluding them from the electoral process, the judge held that "the election shall be of no effect and unconstitutional.

PDP Celebrates Court Victory for Democracy

" The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, described the judgment as a major victory for democracy, justice and the rule of law. He said it has strengthened the party's confidence and renewed the determination of its members ahead of the 2027 general elections. It urged INEC to immediately comply with the judgment and give full effect to the court's directive.

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The party said the ruling was not only a significant boost to its political fortunes in Ogun State but had also energised its members, supporters and stakeholders across the country as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum. It added that the judgment had reaffirmed its resolve to offer Nigerians a credible alternative.

The PDP called on residents of Ogun State to rally behind Adebutu and other party candidates in the forthcoming elections, promising to prioritise economic opportunities, infrastructure development, education and healthcare if given the mandate. It expressed confidence that its return to power in the state would help restore Ogun's developmental aspirations and improve the living conditions of residents.

"The journey to reclaim Ogun State and restore purposeful governance is firmly on course," the statement said. In a separate reaction, the Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the party, Mr. Abayomi Tella, called the judgement a victory for the people of the state. According to him, the judiciary has again demonstrated that it is the hope of the common man.

"I want to thank God Almighty and I want to thank the people of Ogun State who stood by the party and Ladi Adebutu," he said. Tella said he had always believed the judgement would come that way because, as he had said in several interviews, the party did all it was supposed to do as required by the Constitution of Nigeria and the Electoral Act.

"We believe that things happen for some good reasons. Now that Ladi Adebutu is back on the ballot, we are sure of victory in 2027 and he will be sworn in as the governor of Ogun State on May 29, 2027," he added. Adebutu himself hailed the Justice Peter Lifu judgement as a relief.

"Justice has prevailed! Relief is here. This development is a significant affirmation of the rule of law, due process and the democratic principles upon which our nation stands," he said in a statement moment after the judgement. He urged democratic institutions to "remain strong, independent and committed to upholding the law, regardless of political interests or affiliations.

" He added: "From the moment my name was omitted from INEC's published list, I maintained that the facts surrounding my PDP membership, registration and the process that produced me as the party's governorship candidate were clear. " He expressed gratitude to the PDP leadership, particularly its national leader, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the national chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, party members and supporters for standing by him.

APC Dismisses Judgement as Inconsequential

He added that his focus remained on engaging the people of Ogun, presenting solutions to challenges facing their communities and building a future defined by opportunity, accountability and inclusive development. He urged his supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves with dignity and respect for the law. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State said the PDP was free to celebrate its judicial victory but warned that the judgement did not amount to electoral mandate.

The APC dismissed the judgement as inconsequential to the February 6, 2027 governorship election in Ogun State. It said the court verdict would neither alter the APC campaign plans nor settle the political contest ahead of the election. The party said the judgment concerned Adebutu's legal entitlement to participate in the election, stressing that the political contest would ultimately be determined by Ogun State voters.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Ogun State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Hon. Kayode Oladele, said APC would continue its statewide campaign under its governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, with emphasis on public service records.