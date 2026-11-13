Court Orders INEC to Reinstate Ladi Adebutu as PDP Ogun Governorship Candidate Within 24 Hours

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered INEC to restore Ladi Adebutu's name to the Ogun State governorship candidates list within 24 hours, ruling that the commission lacked power to disqualify him unilaterally.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to reinstate Ladi Adebutu as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment on Friday and directed the commission to restore Adebutu's name on its list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election within 24 hours. The order followed a suit filed by the PDP and Adebutu after INEC omitted his name from the final list of candidates published on October 10, 2026. The court declared the removal of Adebutu's name unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect.

Also read Court restores PDP's Ogun governorship candidate

Court Finds INEC Breached Fair Hearing Rights

Justice Lifu held that INEC lacked the constitutional and statutory powers to unilaterally disqualify a candidate validly nominated by a political party. The judge also found that the commission breached Adebutu's right to fair hearing by excluding his name from the candidates list without giving him an opportunity to be heard. He said no decision affecting a person's rights can be made without first affording that person an opportunity to be heard.

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Justice Lifu held that the authority to disqualify a candidate after the name had been forwarded by a political party resides with the Federal High Court or the State High Court. He stated that INEC does not have the power to remove names or disqualify any candidate on its own. The court further held that the power to nominate a candidate for an election exclusively belongs to a political party.

The judge said the commission should have approached a competent court if it believed Adebutu was not qualified to contest the election. Before determining the substantive suit, Justice Lifu dismissed INEC's preliminary objection challenging the competence of the action. He held that the originating summons was properly signed by a senior counsel and contained the names of other lawyers in his firm, describing the process as competent.

The judge considered whether INEC breached Adebutu's right to fair hearing, whether the commission possessed the power to unilaterally disqualify him and whether it could remove his name from the list of candidates. He also faulted the commission for failing to challenge the conduct of the May 24 primary election within the legally prescribed period. Justice Lifu said no person filed any suit to challenge Adebutu 14 days after the conduct of the poll.

He described it as baffling that INEC waited until August. He warned against allowing the commission to exercise powers not conferred on it by law. The judge said if the matter was not resolved, there will be a day that INEC will disqualify a candidate a day to election. He said this must not be allowed and described it as an absurdity.

Adebutu Details Nomination and Primary Election

Adebutu had told the court that he contested the 2019 Ogun State governorship election and was the PDP's candidate in 2023. He said he participated in the party's primary election for the 2027 governorship poll and was nominated on May 24, 2026. The party published his name as the winner on August 29 without any immediate challenge from other factions or members. When INEC published its list of candidates in October, Adebutu discovered that his name had been excluded.

The plaintiffs said the PDP and its National Secretary subsequently wrote to INEC on October 14, asking the commission to reverse the decision, but their request was ignored. The PDP's National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who testified as the first prosecution witness, told the court that Adebutu was a registered member of the party. He said Adebutu's name was included in the membership register submitted to INEC.

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Bature said the party submitted its membership register, containing more than 30,000 names, to the commission on April 22, 2026, through a flash drive. He maintained that Adebutu was the first person to register as a member of the party on February 24, 2026, and that his membership had never been in dispute.

INEC's witness, Mustapha Mohammed, a programme analyst with the commission, told the court that a search conducted before the publication of the final candidates list did not reveal Adebutu's name in the party's membership register. He said the name of Adebutu's deputy governorship candidate was found in the register.

However, under cross-examination, Mohammed admitted that he was not the official who received the flash drive from the PDP. He also admitted that he could not confirm the exact contents of the device submitted by the party. Relying on the evidence before the court, Justice Lifu held that INEC failed to establish that Adebutu was not included in the membership register submitted by the PDP. The judge consequently ruled that INEC acted beyond its statutory powers.

Ruling Bars Commission From Announcing Election Result

He ordered the commission to rectify the list published on October 10, 2026, to reflect Adebutu's name. The court also declared that INEC could not validly announce the result of the 2027 Ogun governorship election without the participation of the plaintiffs. It warned that the election shall be of no effect and unconstitutional. The decision reinforces the principle that political parties have the exclusive right to nominate their candidates.

It also affirms that the electoral commission acts merely as a registrar. The ruling prevents administrative overreach and ensures that disputes over candidate eligibility are resolved through proper judicial channels rather than administrative fiat.