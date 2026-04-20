Federal High Court Orders Immediate Release of Islamic Scholar Held Over Alleged Coup Plot

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of 75-year-old Sheikh Sani Abdulladir Zaria, mandating significant financial compensation and public apologies from security agencies for his unlawful detention.

In a landmark ruling that reinforces the supremacy of the rule of law over state security apparatus, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has commanded the immediate and unconditional release of Sheikh Sani Abdulladir Zaria . The 75-year-old Islamic scholar had been held in prolonged detention by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) for over two months.

The court found that the security agencies bypassed legal procedures, effectively holding the cleric without trial or formal charges, which constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under sections 35 and 36 of the Nigerian Constitution. Justice Lifu did not mince words when criticizing the intelligence agencies, noting that their conduct reflects a troubling disregard for civil liberties and the judicial process. The court-ordered compensation serves as a stern warning against the extrajudicial practices employed by these state bodies. Justice Lifu imposed a fine of N2 million each on the DIA and the DSS, to be paid directly to the Sheikh as restitution for his unlawful incarceration. Furthermore, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Jaiz Bank were ordered to pay N1 million each for the unauthorized freezing of the cleric's personal bank account. The freezing of the assets, which lacked any backing from a court order, was deemed an overreach of authority. The court further mandated that the DIA and DSS issue a formal, public apology to the scholar to acknowledge the breach of his dignity and constitutional rights. The judge emphasized that as entities created by statute, these agencies are bound by the law of the land and cannot operate under the guise of security to trample upon the individual freedoms of citizens. The controversy surrounding Sheikh Zaria originated from allegations of his involvement in a purported plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu. Authorities claimed the cleric had connections to an individual suspected of orchestrating a coup, citing a suspicious N2 million transaction in his Jaiz Bank account. Despite the Sheikh explaining that the funds were transferred by a disciple and even offering to forfeit the money to the federal government to secure his freedom, security agencies continued to hold him in what they termed safe custody. Justice Lifu rebuked the DIA for its blatant refusal to produce the detainee in court despite previous orders, labeling this behavior as a dangerous attempt to operate above the rule of law. The court highlighted that Nigeria remains a signatory to several international human rights conventions, and acts of victimization undermine the nation's democratic standing. Consequently, the Attorney General of the Federation has been directed to ensure absolute compliance with the judgment, signaling that the era of indefinite, trial-free detention must come to an end





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Justice Peter Lifu Sheikh Sani Abdulladir Zaria Rule Of Law Human Rights DIA And DSS

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