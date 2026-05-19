Federal High Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Private Jet Linked to Abdulsalam Kachallah

The news text discusses the final forfeiture of a private jet linked to Abdulsalam Kachallah, a former chairman of the Borno State Rural Electrification Board, by the federal high court in Abuja. The jet was linked to corruption and fraud regarding the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP).

On Monday, the federal high court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of a private jet linked to Abdulsalam Mustapha Kachallah, a former chairman of the Borno State Rural Electrification Board , to the federal government.

Before the final forfeiture application was granted, Valiente Jet Limited, a company owned by Kachallah, appeared as an interested party in the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge, held that the interested party has not demonstrated with evidence the lawful origin of the funds used to purchase the aircraft.

According to a statement released by the EFCC, the private jet was linked to corruption and fraud regarding the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP). The anti-graft agency said Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited awarded power project contracts worth $114,148,155 under the MEEP.

EFCC alleged that Kachallah, who was then chairman of the Borno electrification board and a member of the project’s steering committee, used his position and relationship with officials of the NNPC to engage in illicit dealings connected to the project. In 2021, Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, appointed Kachallah as the chairman of the Borno State Rural Electrification Board. He studied electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Maiduguri.

He is also a fellow of professional bodies, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. The All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he lost the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council federal constituency election for the house of representatives. Kachallah said that he joined the APC because Borno had experienced ‘gross underdevelopment’ under the leadership of the federal government controlled by PDP.

The consensus arrangement was said to have favoured Abdulkadir Rahis, the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency, who is seeking fourth term in the green chamber





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Abdulsalam Kachallah Borno State Rural Electrification Board Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP) Private Jet Corruption Fraud All Progressives Congress (APC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Consensus Arrangement Abdulkadir Rahis

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