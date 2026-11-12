Court Orders Faisal Maina to Serve Seven-Year Jail Term for Money Laundering

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Faisal Maina, son of former Pension Reform Task Team chairman Abdulrasheed Maina, to be committed to a correctional centre to serve his reduced jail term for money laundering and failure to fully disclose assets.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of Faisal Maina, son of former Pension Reform Task Team chairman Abdulrasheed Maina, to a correctional centre to serve his jail term for money laundering.

Justice James Omotosho made the order after granting an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The EFCC sought a warrant for Faisal's commitment to the Nigeria Correctional Service. The commission had asked the court to enforce the conviction and sentence imposed on Faisal for money laundering and failure to fully disclose his assets in a declaration form. It also requested that his prison term commence from October 14, 2026, when he was rearrested.

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Maina Rearrested After Jumping Bail

Faisal was rearrested by the Department of State Services in the Karsana area of Abuja. He was subsequently handed over to the EFCC, about six years after he jumped bail and disappeared during his trial. Justice Omotosho directed that Faisal should serve three years' imprisonment on count one, seven years on count two and three years on count three. The sentences are to run concurrently, in accordance with the Court of Appeal's judgment of November 24, 2022.

The EFCC lawyer, M.K. Hussain, moved the application seeking specific directions regarding the commencement of the sentence. The judge accepted the application and issued the warrant for Maina's commitment to the correctional centre. Faisal was arraigned in 2019 on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering and failure to make full disclosure of his assets.

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He pleaded not guilty before a former judge of the court, Justice Okon Abang. However, he later jumped bail and stopped attending court proceedings, prompting Abang to continue the trial in his absence. On October 7, 2021, the court convicted him and sentenced him to five years' imprisonment on counts one and three, and 14 years on count two. The sentences were to run concurrently.

Court Upholds Conviction Reduces Sentence

Abang also ordered his arrest wherever he was found and his transfer to a correctional centre to serve the sentence. The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction but reduced the sentences in its November 24, 2022 judgment to three years on counts one and three, and seven years on count two. The commitment order by Justice Omotosho serves as a final administrative step before Maina begins serving his reduced sentence.

The court directed that the prison sentence should run from October 14, 2026, the exact date of his re-arrest. Faisal's father, Abdulrasheed, was separately convicted in a money laundering case involving about N2 billion. He has since completed his prison sentence. The current enforcement action against Faisal Maina signals the continued efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to track down fugitives and execute court judgments.

EFCC Tracks Down Financial Crime Fugitives

The case highlights the long-arm nature of financial crime investigations in Nigeria, where individuals may evade justice for years but are eventually brought to account.