Federal High Court Orders Accelerated Hearing in PDP Factional Lawsuit Against INEC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered an accelerated hearing in a suit filed by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabir Turaki against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The plaintiffs, which include prominent party members such as former Senate President Adolphus Wabara and ex-Governor Babangida Aliyu, seek a court order to compel INEC to recognize the Turaki-led interim National Working Committee (NWC) on its official website and update its records accordingly. The case has generated confusion due to multiple appearances and applications for joinder from various lawyers representing different PDP factions, including one loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. INEC's counsel confirmed service of the summons. The plaintiffs' lawyer expressed surprise at conflicting representations for the PDP as a plaintiff and a motion to strike out its name. The court's accelerated hearing schedule follows the plaintiffs' argument that the suit is time-bound relative to INEC's 2027 election timetable.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered an accelerated hearing in a legal challenge brought by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) against the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

The suit, filed by the Kabir Turaki-led Board of Trustees (BoT) faction, seeks to compel INEC to recognize and publish on its website the interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as forwarded by the plaintiffs. Justice Salim Ibrahim granted the order for an expedited schedule after counsel for the plaintiffs, Gordy Uche, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), argued that the matter is time-sensitive due to INEC's revised timetable for the 2027 general elections, which sets July as a deadline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the originating summons, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1159/2026, was filed on June 4 by a legal team led by Chris Uche, SAN. The plaintiffs include former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, ex-Minister of Information Jerry Gana, and PDP chieftain Olabode George, among others. They claim the names of the Turaki-led NWC members were submitted to INEC via letters dated May 4.

The court session was marked by procedural confusion as multiple lawyers announced appearances for various interests. While Gordy Uche represented the Wabara-led BoT faction, Sunday Ameh, SAN, also announced he was appearing for the PDP as the 8th plaintiff, which was already represented by another lawyer. Ameh additionally filed a motion seeking to strike out the PDP's name from the suit, stating the party had not authorized it.

Separately, lawyers Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, and George Ibrahim, SAN, announced applications to join certain individuals as defendants in the case. Ibrahim represents Mohammed Abdulrahman, the National Chairman of the PDP faction aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, along with Samuel Anyanwu and Karmardeen Ajibade. INEC's counsel, O.A. Adeyemi, confirmed that the commission was served with the plaintiffs' summons on June 11.

The dispute underscores the ongoing internal crisis within Nigeria's main opposition party. The Turaki faction's legal move aims to formalize its leadership status with the electoral commission, a step that could have significant implications for the party's participation in future elections. The accelerated hearing ordered by the court will proceed on an urgent basis to resolve the matter before INEC's stated deadline.

The case highlights the complex interplay of party politics and judicial processes in Nigeria's democratic landscape, with various factions jockeying for recognition and control. The outcome may influence the PDP's cohesion and strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections





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PDP INEC Federal High Court Kabir Turaki Adolphus Wabara Nyesom Wike Factional Dispute Interim NWC Accelerated Hearing 2027 Elections

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