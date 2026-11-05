Court Nullifies Mark-Led ADC Leadership and Atiku Presidential Nomination

The Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led ADC leadership, invalidated Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination, and barred INEC from recognising decisions of the party's 99th NEC meeting.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress led by former Senate President David Mark and invalidated the party's presidential primary that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment on Thursday in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025. The court held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution. The court also nullified the emergence of former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola as the party's National Secretary, along with the appointments of other national officers and the nominations of candidates presented by the party for the 2027 elections.

Also read Atiku Vows to Appeal Judgment Nullifying Mark-Led ADC Leadership

Court Nullifies Atiku Candidacy

Justice Lifu further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025. Atiku's name had earlier been published by INEC as a candidate for the presidential poll, and he had chosen former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate. The presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027.

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The judgment followed a suit instituted by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former National Deputy Chairman of the ADC for the North-East. The dispute arose after the resignation of the party's former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, after which Mark and other members of a caretaker committee emerged as the party's interim leaders. Bala argued that by virtue of his position as Deputy National Chairman, North-East, he was constitutionally entitled to assume the party's leadership following Nwosu's resignation.

He challenged the emergence of Mark as National Chairman and Aregbesola as National Secretary. The suit listed the ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu as the first to fifth defendants, respectively. The substantive judgment followed earlier proceedings in which the interlocutory aspect of the dispute went up to the Supreme Court, which directed that the matter return to the trial court for determination of the substantive issues.

Bala had prayed the court to nullify all actions taken on behalf of the party by the Senator Mark-led leadership and to restrain Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and Secretary, respectively. Reacting to the judgment, Bala commended the Federal High Court for what he described as its independent, impartial and courageous handling of the party's leadership dispute. He praised the trial judge for determining the case based on constitutional and statutory provisions rather than political considerations.

He described the dispute as politically sensitive and nationally significant, saying it raised important issues bordering on party autonomy, internal democracy, constitutional compliance and the regulatory responsibilities of INEC. With profound respect for the Bench, and with a deep sense of duty to the administration of justice in Nigeria, I most respectfully commend the Federal High Court and the trial judge for the independent, impartial and intellectually rigorous manner in which His Lordship handled and determined the above-referenced matter, he said.

Plaintiff Commends Court Judgment

Bala said the judgment reinforced the principle that political parties must operate within the provisions of their constitutions and the Electoral Act. He stated that by subjecting the question of leadership emergence to constitutional and statutory scrutiny rather than political expediency, the judge affirmed a foundational principle of Nigerian jurisprudence: political parties are not above their own constitutions, and the Electoral Act is not a mere suggestion.

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He argued that courts have a responsibility to intervene where political parties fail to comply with their established rules and procedures, adding that such intervention is necessary to protect democracy and uphold the rule of law. Where a party's constitution prescribes a procedure for succession and leadership, that procedure must be obeyed.

Where a political party fails to comply with the rules, procedures and constitutional provisions laid down for its own governance, the court is duty-bound to intervene to safeguard democracy, uphold the rule of law and prevent anarchy, he said. According to Bala, the decision will restore public confidence in the judiciary and reinforce the principle that political leadership must emerge through lawful and constitutionally recognised processes.

He said it affirms that leadership must emerge through lawful process, not through imposition, and that aggrieved members have a legitimate right to seek redress in court rather than resort to self-help. He added that the ruling restores public confidence that a judge can still decide on the law and the facts alone, uninfluenced by political pressure, media commentary or the weight of personalities involved in the suit.

ADC Plans To Appeal Verdict

Bala also commended the judge for demonstrating patience, erudition and firmness in handling a politically sensitive matter. Citing the judicial principle that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done, he said the judge's conduct reflected the standard expected of an independent judiciary. He further praised his legal team for their diligence, professionalism and commitment throughout the proceedings.

I also wish to place on record my profound commendation to our team of lawyers for their exceptional diligence, intellectual rigour and unwavering commitment to the cause of justice, he said. Meanwhile, the National Welfare Secretary of the ADC, Nkemakolam Ukandu, who was later joined as an interested party in the matter, said the verdict would be challenged at the appellate court.