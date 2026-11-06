Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership and Atiku's Nomination

Justice Peter Lifu voids the ADC National Working Committee, stripping Atiku Abubakar of his presidential ticket amid ongoing legal battles.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a decisive judgment that fundamentally alters the political trajectory for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections. Justice Peter Lifu ruled to nullify the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (ADC) National Working Committee, effectively stripping Atiku Abubakar of his presidential nomination. This ruling also invalidates the candidacies of other party flagbearers selected under the current administration.

Legal Mechanism of Leadership Nullification

The court's decision was rooted in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, the former ADC National Deputy Chairman for the North-East region. Gombe challenged the legitimacy of the transition process that installed the new leadership following the resignation of former National Chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu. The judgment explicitly states that the emergence of the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee violated both the party's constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership and Atiku Abubakar's Candidacy

By declaring these actions legally unsustainable, the court invalidated all congresses and primary elections conducted under the watch of the Mark-led committee. This mechanism ensures that any decisions made during this period are void ab initio, removing the legal foundation upon which Atiku Abubakar's candidacy was built. The ruling serves as a direct consequence of procedural irregularities identified during the trial phase after appellate courts returned the matter from higher jurisdictions.

Factional Conflict and Political Takeover Claims

The crisis originated from what critics described as a haphazard takeover by political heavyweights who allegedly hijacked the party structures overnight. Aggrieved stakeholders argued that foundational members were sidelined while external interests imposed new leadership without adhering to internal democratic mechanisms. This narrative frames the conflict not merely as a legal dispute but as an internecine war for the soul of the ADC.

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Nafiu Bala Gombe and other factional leaders contended that installing Senator David Mark alongside Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary blatantly breached established protocols. They asserted that such appointments bypassed standard electoral procedures, creating a proxy war over control of the party apparatus. These competing views highlight deep fractures within the organization regarding how leadership transitions should be managed.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Challenges

Reactions to the judgment have been sharply divided along factional lines. Atiku Abubakar, through his campaign organization, condemned the ruling as a panicked move by the ruling All Progressives Congress to weaken opposition forces. The ADC party structure similarly rejected the verdict, characterizing it as legally indefensible and a coordinated assault on multi-party democracy in Nigeria. Despite these strong statements, the embattled politician remained silent on specific allegations regarding undemocratic roles played by his colleagues.

Conversely, the faction loyal to Nafiu Bala Gombe hailed the verdict as a triumph of the rule of law. Proponents argued that political parties cannot treat their internal constitutions with impunity and that leadership must emerge through transparent processes. This perspective emphasizes the importance of statutory compliance over political expediency in maintaining institutional integrity within Nigerian political parties.

Future Implications for the 2027 Elections

The legal war is far from over, with representatives of the ADC and affected camps announcing their resolve to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal. With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, the legal status of the party's leadership remains in a delicate balance. This uncertainty sets the stage for another high-stakes judicial showdown that could further destabilize the opposition landscape.

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As appeals proceed, the immediate impact on voters and party workers includes confusion regarding official candidates and campaign resources. The prolonged litigation delays clarity on who will represent the ADC, potentially affecting voter alignment and strategic planning for upcoming polls. Stakeholders continue to monitor developments closely as the highest courts prepare to address the substantive claims regarding leadership rights.