Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership and Atiku Abubakar's Candidacy

Justice Peter Lifu's ruling invalidates David Mark's tenure and Atiku Abubakar's selection as ADC presidential candidate, reshaping opposition dynamics for 2027.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a landmark judgment that nullifies the leadership of former Senate President David Mark within the African Democratic Congress. The ruling effectively invalidated all decisions taken under the Mark-led caretaker committee, including the controversial emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections. This judicial intervention marks a significant disruption in the political landscape, dealing a major blow to the opposition coalition that had recently adopted the African Democratic Congress as its primary political platform ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Origins of Coalition and Leadership Dispute

The crisis stems from a prolonged leadership struggle within the African Democratic Congress following the 2023 general elections. On July 2, 2025, prominent opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rauf Aregbesola formally unveiled a coalition at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja. During this event, founding National Chairman Ralph Nwosu announced that the existing national leadership would step aside to accommodate the coalition. Consequently, David Mark was appointed as interim National Chairman, with Rauf Aregbesola serving as interim National Secretary, a move presented as a strategic necessity to provide the opposition with an established political vehicle.

Also read Atiku Abubakar Launches ADC Campaign in Sokoto Amid Security Disputes

However, this transition faced immediate and fierce opposition from Nafiu Bala Gombe, the former National Deputy Chairman of the African Democratic Congress. Bala Gombe argued that the resignation of Ralph Nwosu and other national executives should have automatically allowed him to assume leadership in strict accordance with the party's constitution. He rejected the legitimacy of the process that elevated David Mark to National Chairman, insisting that the new leadership structure violated constitutional provisions. This fundamental disagreement over constitutional adherence escalated from internal party discussions to a formal legal battle, setting the stage for prolonged judicial intervention.

Journey Through the Judicial System

Nafiu Bala Gombe instituted a legal case at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 2, 2025, challenging the legitimacy of David Mark's leadership. The suit, filed against the African Democratic Congress, the Independent National Electoral Commission, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and Ralph Nwosu, sought orders restraining Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary. Despite the pending litigation, the Independent National Electoral Commission published the names of David Mark and other members of the new national leadership on its website on September 10, 2025, complicating the legal landscape further.

Advertisement

The legal proceedings saw several procedural twists as various stakeholders questioned the coalition's takeover of the party. Some longstanding members complained that the original party structure was being sidelined by powerful politicians who had recently joined the platform. On March 12, 2026, the Court of Appeal dismissed David Mark's interlocutory appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court. The appellate court considered the appeal premature because the substantive case had not yet been determined, directing the parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the resolution of the substantive dispute. This decision forced the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce that it would no longer recognize either faction of the African Democratic Congress pending the court's final determination.

Supreme Court Intervention and Final Ruling

The conflict escalated further when David Mark approached the Supreme Court, leading to a pivotal development on April 30, 2026. The Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal's status quo ante bellum order and directed the parties to return to the Federal High Court for an expedited hearing of the substantive case. Following this directive, the Independent National Electoral Commission subsequently restored the names of David Mark and other members of his leadership to its database, a move that was quickly contested by the coalition leadership whose supporters accused the electoral commission of undermining the opposition alliance.

The final judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on Thursday has now resolved these procedural uncertainties by declaring the Mark-led caretaker committee illegal. The court's decision effectively invalidates the decisions taken under his leadership, creating a significant vacuum in the opposition's structure. This ruling forces the coalition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other key figures to reassess their political strategy and legal standing. The nullification of Atiku Abubakar's candidacy as the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate for 2027 leaves the opposition coalition in a state of uncertainty, requiring a rapid reconstruction of its leadership framework and legal representation.