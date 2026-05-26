Federal High Court Judge reserves judgment in Owo church attack trial

Justice Emeka Nwite has set a future date for delivering the verdict in the case of five men charged with the deadly June 2022 assault on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, after hearing final pleas from prosecution and defence.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has indicated that a judgment will be delivered at a future date that will be communicated to the parties involved in the high‑profile trial of five men accused of participating in the June 5 2022 assault on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The court session concluded after both the prosecution and defence presented their final arguments, and the judge informed counsel that a formal notice would be issued once the written decision is prepared, possibly within the next twenty‑four hours. This procedural update signals the end of the oral phase of the case and moves the matter toward a written resolution that will determine the fate of the defendants.

During the closing statements, senior advocate of Nigeria Ayodeji Adedipe, representing the Department of State Services, urged the bench to find the accused guilty and to impose the maximum penalty of death, citing the extraordinary severity of the crime. He emphasized that the investigative agencies had conducted exhaustive inquiries, gathering forensic evidence, eyewitness testimonies and electronic surveillance that collectively painted a damning picture of the alleged perpetrators.

According to Adedipe, the attack on the church ranks among the most lethal assaults on civilians in the nation's recent history, and the prosecution's comprehensive case should leave no doubt about the responsibility of the five men identified by the authorities. In response, counsel for the defence, Abdullahi Mohammad, argued that the state had failed to meet the burden of proof required for a criminal conviction.

He contended that the evidence presented was circumstantial, that identification procedures were flawed, and that the prosecution had not established a direct link between his clients and the planning or execution of the massacre. Mohammad pleaded for a complete discharge and acquittal of his clients, whose names are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

He warned that a wrongful conviction would not only undermine public confidence in the justice system but also set a dangerous precedent for future prosecutions involving security agencies. The judge's forthcoming written judgment will thus resolve a contentious legal battle that has attracted nationwide attention, testing the balance between the state's duty to protect its citizens and the imperative to uphold fair trial standards





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