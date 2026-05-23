Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa, a judge attached to the Kano Division of the Federal High Court, has died at his residence in Kano. The judge was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. According to reports, one of the notable cases Justice Yunusa presided over involved post-2023 general election disputes, including matters relating to the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The case involved an application filed by Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim seeking to nullify certificates of return issued to Labour Party candidates declared winners in Kano and other parts of the federation, including the FCT.

A Federal High Court judge, Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa , has died at his residence in Kano following a heart attack. The late judge was buried on Friday in line with Islamic rites, according to the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

He was reportedly working on several cases, including post-2023 general election disputes, but it is unclear if his work was involved in his death. The court has issued a statement confirming the death of Justice Yunusa and expressing sadness over the loss. He will be remembered for his dedication and hard work during his time as a judge





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Federal High Court Judge Dies Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa Kano Labour Party Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

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