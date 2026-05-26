Federal High Court in Abuja to Deliver Judgment on Former President and Justice Peter Lifu's Eligibility to Contest for Presidency Again

A Federal High Court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment today, May 26, 2026, in a suit seeking to disqualify former President and current Justice Peter Lifu from taking the oath of office again after previously serving and taking the presidential oath twice before leaving office in 2015. The suit was filed by Johnmary Jideobi, who is seeking a court order barring Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

A Federal High Court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment today, May 26, 2026, in a suit seeking to disqualify former President and current Justice Peter Lifu from taking the oath of office again after previously serving and taking the presidential oath twice before leaving office in 2015.

The suit was filed by Johnmary Jideobi, who is seeking a court order barring Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a candidate in the 2027 presidential election. Justice Lifu fixed today, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, for judgment after listening to arguments from both the plaintiff’s and defendant’s counsels last week. The suit challenges Jonathan’s eligibility to contest for the presidency again, in line with Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution





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Federal High Court In Abuja Judgment Former President Justice Peter Lifu Eligibility To Contest For Presidency Again Sections 1(1) (2) (3) And 137(3) Of The 1999 Constitution Johnmary Jideobi Presenting Himself To Any Political Party As A 2027 Presidential Election

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