Federal High Court Grants EFCC Authority to Investigate Nestoil-Affiliated Oil Firms

The Federal High Court has vacated ex parte orders that previously restricted the EFCC from investigating Amaranta Oil and Gas Development Limited and Jonescreek Hydrocarbon Limited, allowing anti-graft probes to proceed.

The Federal High Court has officially vacated the ex parte orders that previously barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) from conducting investigations into Amaranta Oil and Gas Development Limited and Jonescreek Hydrocarbon Limited. Both of these entities maintain close corporate affiliations with the prominent Nestoil Group .

By discharging these restrictive orders, the judiciary has effectively cleared the legal obstacles that were preventing federal anti-graft agents from scrutinizing these firms for various alleged criminal infractions. The court’s decision marks a significant pivot in the ongoing legal battle, signaling that the EFCC is now authorized to proceed with its regulatory oversight and investigative duties regarding the financial activities of these companies. The specific legal interventions occurred in two separate instances involving the aforementioned entities. In the case concerning Jonescreek Hydrocarbon Limited, the presiding judge ruled to set aside the ex-parte order that was originally granted on February 25, 2026. A similar outcome followed for Amaranta Oil and Gas Development Limited, where the court vacated an order issued on March 2, 2026. These initial orders had acted as a temporary shield, restraining the commission from freezing bank accounts or initiating formal probes. According to the court records, the scope of the original lawsuits was quite extensive, naming the EFCC as the primary defendant alongside a consortium of major financial institutions. These include First Bank of Nigeria Limited, FBNQuest Limited, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and the Africa Finance Corporation. Additionally, several energy-related firms, such as Glencore Energy Limited, Hydeco Energy Services Limited, Nestoil Limited, and Neconde Energy Limited, were cited as defendants in the broader litigation proceedings. In response to these legal hurdles, the EFCC filed a formal motion on notice on March 10, 2026, aimed at overturning the injunctions. Counsel for the commission, led by A.O. Mohammed and B. Buhari, argued that the initial protections granted to the companies were legally flawed and hindered the commission from fulfilling its constitutional mandate. During the court proceedings, the legal teams representing the plaintiffs and the various financial entities were present to debate the merits of the motion. The EFCC’s legal counsel emphasized that the lawsuits were not only an attempt to shield the companies from accountability but also represented a potential abuse of the court process due to a perceived lack of jurisdiction. By granting the EFCC’s motion to vacate, the court has rejected the companies’ attempts to remain immune to federal scrutiny. As the investigation now moves forward, the commission is expected to delve deeper into the financial conduct of the Nestoil-affiliated firms, ensuring that all regulatory standards and legal obligations are met. This resolution provides the necessary legal clearance for investigators to access critical financial records and assess the validity of the allegations brought against the companies involved in this complex corporate dispute





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Court vacates orders restraining EFCC from probing firms linked to Nestoil GroupNo relief yet for Ernest Obiejesi and the Nestoil Group as court lifts ex parte orders barring the EFCC from investigating Amaranta Oil & Gas and Jonescreek Hydrocarbon.

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