The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the All Progressive Alliance political party leave to commence enforcement proceedings against INEC for non-compliance with a Court of Appeal judgment.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the All Progressive Alliance (AAP) permission to commence enforcement proceedings against the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC). This judicial authorization follows a prolonged period of non-compliance by the electoral body regarding a previous Court of Appeal judgment ordering the registration of the political party.

Judicial Authorization for Enforcement Proceedings

Judge Salim Ibrahim ruled on Tuesday that the request brought by Peters Iyaobaje Olusegun, acting on behalf of the AAP, was meritorious. The court found that the applicants had complied with all legal provisions regarding the enforcement of judgments and provided sufficient material to support their application. Consequently, the judge granted leave for the judgment creditor to commence enforcement proceedings before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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Background of the Electoral Dispute

The legal battle stems from a judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in its Makurdi Judicial Division on 11 June 2026. In appeal number CA/MK/102/26, titled Peters Iyaobaje Olusegun versus INEC and two other respondents, the appellate court had previously ordered the electoral commission to register the AAP as a political party. Mr. Olusegun had filed the original suit as the judgment creditor on behalf of the party seeking this registration.

Alleged Non-Compliance by Electoral Commission

According to the affidavit in support of the motion ex-parte, the AAP notified INEC of the Court of Appeal judgment on 15 June 2026. Despite this notification and the attachment of the enrolled judgment order, the commission failed to comply. Instead, INEC filed notices of appeal on July 8 and July 24 to the Supreme Court, along with a motion for stay of execution which was ultimately withdrawn on 13 August 2026.

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Legal Timeline and Recent Developments

In an ex-parte application dated and filed on 20 October, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2548/2026, the applicant listed INEC, its chairman Joash Amupitan, and commission secretary Rose Oriarian-Anthony as respondents. The latest development involves a purported motion for stay served by INEC at the Supreme Court, bearing reference number SC/ML/296/2026. This motion was listed for hearing on 20 October 2026, alongside other applications, marking the latest escalation in the dispute.

Next Steps for Political Registration

With the Federal High Court now granting leave, the AAP is legally empowered to proceed with enforcement mechanisms against INEC. The court's ruling effectively validates the original appellate decision from June 2026, which had directed the registration of the party. This development marks a significant procedural step in the ongoing struggle for the AAP's formal recognition within the Nigerian political landscape.