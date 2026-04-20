Federal High Court Empowers FCCPC to Probe Air Peace over Passenger Complaints

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by Air Peace Limited, ruling that the FCCPC has the legal authority to investigate consumer complaints against airlines regarding service failures and ticket refunds.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a landmark ruling regarding the regulatory authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC ) over the aviation sector. On Monday, the court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Air Peace Limited, which sought to halt an ongoing investigation by the commission into widespread passenger grievances.

These complaints, which began accumulating in late 2024, primarily concern the non-refund of ticket fares for cancelled flights and various other service delivery failures. By rejecting the airline's plea, the court has effectively empowered the FCCPC to continue its inquiry into the carrier's business practices, setting a significant precedent for consumer protection within the Nigerian aviation industry. During the proceedings, the presiding judge extensively cited Section 148 of the FCCPC Act to validate the commission's broad powers to handle consumer grievances. The court clarified that the FCCPC is not required to defer to sector-specific regulators, such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, when exercising its mandate to investigate consumer rights violations. The ruling explicitly noted that the FCCPC can issue notices of non-referral for complaints it deems frivolous, or alternatively, conduct its own independent investigations. The court further dismissed the argument presented by Air Peace that they were denied due process because the commission withheld the identities of the complainants. The judge observed that the airline had been issued multiple summons to appear, yet repeatedly attempted to stall the process by demanding complainant disclosures before participating, a tactic the court viewed as an attempt to shield the company from necessary oversight. The genesis of this legal standoff lies in the escalating tension between the FCCPC and Air Peace following a surge of consumer dissatisfaction. In June 2025, the commission formally summoned the airline's management to its Abuja headquarters, citing the need to address the systemic issues regarding flight cancellations and financial restitution. Air Peace had previously challenged this move, arguing that aviation matters fall exclusively under the purview of aviation-specific regulatory bodies. This stance received support from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who had previously criticized the commission for encroaching upon sector-specific regulatory coordination. Despite this political and institutional friction, the court has now affirmed that the FCCPC operates within its legal rights under the 2018 FCCP Act. The legislation ensures that consumers are entitled to timely and fair refunds when services are not delivered, and the court's decision ensures that the commission can enforce these protections without being hindered by jurisdictional arguments. This ruling marks a pivotal victory for air travelers in Nigeria, as it establishes a clearer path for the commission to hold major airlines accountable for service failures, ensuring that corporate interests do not supersede the fundamental rights of the flying public. The decision reinforces that no entity is above the oversight mechanisms designed to promote fair competition and consumer safety in the country





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