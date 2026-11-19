Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed Momoh Obaro's lawsuit against Yahaya Bello for failing to exhaust APC internal dispute mechanisms and submitting unsigned election documents.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has officially dismissed a legal challenge regarding the nomination of Yahaya Bello as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District. Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the judgment on Thursday, ruling that the plaintiff failed to adhere to mandatory party procedures before seeking judicial intervention. The court's decision effectively upholds Bello's status as the party's chosen representative for the upcoming May 2026 primary election cycle.

Legal Grounds For Court Dismissal

The Federal High Court ruled that Momoh Obaro, the plaintiff who initiated the suit, did not exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the APC before approaching the judiciary. Justice Inyang Ekwo held that this failure to follow the prescribed internal remedies constituted a breach of a mandatory condition precedent to instituting the action. The judge emphasized that party members must resolve internal conflicts through established party structures before seeking legal recourse.

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Specifically, the judge noted that while Obaro had petitioned the party's Appeal Committee, he failed to escalate his grievance to the National Working Committee as explicitly required by the party's constitution. The court determined that this procedural oversight invalidated his legal standing in the matter. The judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2026 underscores the importance of adhering to internal party governance structures in electoral disputes.

Evidentiary Issues With Primary Results

Justice Ekwo also criticized the documentary evidence tendered by Obaro in support of his claims, noting significant deficiencies in its authenticity. The court observed that none of the results from the five local government areas in Kogi Central bore the signatures of the chairman or secretary of the electoral committee that conducted the primary. This lack of official authentication rendered the documents legally insufficient to challenge the election outcome.

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The judge described the submitted documents as being of dubious origin and stated that they lacked any evidential value in a court of law. Without proper signatures from the responsible electoral officials, the records could not be used to substantiate allegations of irregularities. This finding further solidified the court's position that the plaintiff's case was built on unreliable and unverified materials.

Impact On Kogi Central Electoral Process

The dismissal of the suit by the Federal High Court in Abuja clears the way for Yahaya Bello to proceed as the official APC candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District. The ruling ensures that the party's internal processes remain the primary avenue for resolving electoral disagreements within the organization. This decision reinforces the authority of the All Progressives Congress to manage its candidate selection without immediate judicial interference.

With the legal challenge removed, the political focus for the Kogi Central constituency shifts toward the preparations for the May 2026 general elections. The absence of ongoing litigation allows for a more unified campaign structure under the nominated candidate. Stakeholders in the region can now anticipate the next phases of the electoral calendar without the uncertainty introduced by the pending suit.

Broader Implications For Party Disputes

This judgment highlights the strict adherence to procedural requirements for political parties in Nigeria when handling internal disputes. The Federal High Court's insistence on exhausting internal mechanisms before judicial intervention sets a clear precedent for future electoral cases. It serves as a reminder to party members that legal action is only viable after all internal party channels have been fully explored.

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The case involving Yahaya Bello and Momoh Obaro demonstrates how technicalities and evidentiary standards play a critical role in electoral jurisprudence. The court's rejection of unsigned documents reinforces the need for transparency and proper documentation in primary elections. This ruling is expected to influence how similar disputes are handled in other senatorial districts across the country in upcoming election cycles.