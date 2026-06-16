Federal High Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Tenure of Osun State Local Government Officials

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, has ruled that the three-year tenure of the current executives and legislators running the local government areas in the state ended in October 2025. The court dismissed a suit filed by the claimants seeking an extension of their tenure, declaring that the claimants had no legal foundation to file the case in the first place.

A Federal High Court in Osogbo , Osun State , has dismissed a suit filed by the current set of executives and legislators running the local government areas in the state, ruling that their three-year tenure ended in October 2025.

The court declared that the tenure of the elected officers of the local government councils ended in that month. The judge held that the claimants had no legal foundation to file the case in the first place. The ruling has implications for the elections conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission on February 22, 2025, and the subsequent swearing-in of the new council chairmen





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Federal High Court Osogbo Osun State Local Government Tenure Elections Suit Claimants Tenure Extension Court Of Appeal Adegboyega Oyetola Muhydeen Adeoye Governor Ademola Adeleke Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Court Of Appeal In Abuja Osun APC Kola Olabisi Court Of Appeal Akure Division Notice Of Appeal Grounds Of Appeal Ruling Implications Earnings Premium Domains Whatsapp Real-Time Updates Breaking News Exclusive Content

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