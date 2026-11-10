Federal High Court Dismisses Maihaja Suit Against Wali APC Nomination

The Federal High Court in Damaturu dismissed Mustapha Maihaja's suit challenging Baba Mallam Wali's emergence as the APC governorship candidate for Yobe State, ruling it statute-barred and lacking merit.

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu Judicial Division, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Baba Mallam Wali as the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for Yobe State.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu delivered the judgment on November 9, 2026, through a virtual sitting via Zoom in suit number FHC/DM/CS/14/2026. The suit was instituted by Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja against the APC, Wali and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Maihaja had approached the court to challenge the APC governorship primary election conducted on May 21, 2026, alleging substantial irregularities and violations of electoral requirements and the party's guidelines. He specifically alleged over-voting and non-compliance with prescribed electoral procedures.

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Court Upholds Preliminary Objection

He urged the court to nullify the primary election, set aside Wali's declaration as winner, and order a fresh exercise. In its judgment, the court upheld the preliminary objection raised by the defendants, holding that the plaintiff instituted the action outside the 14-day constitutional limitation period prescribed under Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. Justice Aminu determined that the legal action was statute-barred because it was not instituted within the timeframe prescribed by the Constitution.

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She stated that this procedural failure meant the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter. The court also considered the substantive allegations and held that the plaintiff failed to establish the allegation of over-voting with credible and sufficient evidence. Justice Aminu found that the plaintiff did not provide credible evidence to substantiate the serious claims. She emphasized that allegations, no matter how weighty they may appear, must be supported by convincing proof.

Mere assertions without tangible data are insufficient to establish wrongdoing in a judicial setting. Furthermore, the court identified material contradictions and inconsistencies in the testimonies of the plaintiff's witnesses, which undermined their credibility and the evidential value of their accounts. Justice Aminu described their evidence as unreliable and insufficient to support the allegations of over-voting. The court concluded that it could not rely on such shaky testimony to grant the reliefs sought by Maihaja.

Judgment Dismisses Suit

Justice Aminu consequently dismissed the suit, holding that the plaintiff's case failed on both the preliminary issue of limitation and the substantive merits. She further held that even if the suit had been filed within the legally prescribed period, it would still have failed on its merits. The judgment effectively leaves Wali's emergence as the APC governorship candidate for Yobe State ahead of the 2027 general elections undisturbed.

During the primary election held on May 21, 2026, Wali emerged as the winner after polling 236,711 votes. The lead counsel to Baba Mallam Wali, Baba Dala, SAN, said, The decision of the Honourable Court represents a significant legal victory for Wali and the APC, having successfully defended the party's primary election against the challenge.

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Legal Team Welcomes Ruling

The learned Silk added that the outcome also underscores the importance of complying with constitutional timelines in pre-election disputes and the requirement for parties challenging electoral processes to substantiate allegations of irregularities with credible evidence. He commended the court for its painstaking consideration of the issues and reaffirmed confidence in the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Following the judgment, Wali's Press Secretary, Shuaibu Abdullahi, issued a statement commending the court for its handling of the matter. Abdullahi praised the judicial process for its painstaking consideration of the issues involved in the case. He reaffirmed the campaign team's confidence in the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of justice and the rule of law. The dismissal of the suit effectively brings the legal challenge to Wali's emergence as the APC candidate to a definitive end.

This resolution clears the path for the All Progressives Congress to prepare for the 2027 general election with a unified candidate. The ruling ensures that no further legal obstacles from this specific suit will delay the electoral preparations in Yobe State.