Federal High Court Dismisses Contempt Charge Against INEC Chairman

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja strikes out a contempt case against the INEC Chairman, citing the applicant's failure to properly serve legal process.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has formally dismissed a contempt proceeding initiated against Professor Joash Amupitan, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ). The legal action, which sought to see the electoral commission boss imprisoned for alleged non-compliance with a court mandate, was thrown out by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

The judge cited the applicant’s inability to properly serve the necessary legal documentation as the primary reason for the dismissal, emphasizing that the court cannot function as an agent for litigants failing to fulfill their procedural obligations. The case was brought forward by Edozie Njoku, who identified himself as the National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM). Njoku had filed Form 48 against the INEC Chairman, alleging that the commission failed to monitor the party’s convention despite a previous court order issued by Justice Obiora Egwuatu. However, the legal proceedings stalled because Njoku failed to serve the committal papers directly to Amupitan, a fundamental requirement given the semi-criminal nature of contempt charges. Justice Abdulmalik clarified that in such high-stakes legal matters, the onus remains entirely on the applicant to ensure due process. Because of this persistent failure, the court determined that striking out the case was the only viable legal path to take. Following the dismissal, the legitimate leadership of the National Rescue Movement expressed significant relief and satisfaction. Dr. Chinedu Obi, the recognized National Chairman of the NRM, addressed the media alongside his National Secretary, Alhaji Hassan Aminu Ibrahim, and the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Musa Isiaka. Dr. Obi condemned Njoku’s actions, characterizing him as a litigant attempting to hijack the party through forum shopping. He pointed to the official INEC records, which verify the 14-member National Executive Committee under his leadership, as definitive proof that Njoku holds no legitimate standing within the party hierarchy. With this legal hurdle cleared, the party leadership is now shifting its focus toward organizing for the upcoming 2027 general elections, urging all party faithful to remain steadfast and committed to their collective vision. The decision serves as a significant precedent regarding the rigorous procedural standards required for filing contempt charges against public officials in Nigeria





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