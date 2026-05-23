A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia dismissed a case brought against Chris Nkwonta, the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency of Abia State, who claimed he defected from the PDP to the APC. The PDP had petitioned the court to declare the lawmaker’s seat vacant and order a by-election.

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia has dismissed a case brought against the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency of Abia State, Chris Nkwonta .

The case, which was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had petitioned the Federal High Court to declare the seat of the lawmaker vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC). The PDP had alleged that Nkwonta’s action contravened section 68(1) (g) of the 1999 constitution of the PDP, and sought an order for a conduct of bye-election in the Federal constituency within 90 days to fill the House of Representatives member’s seat.

However, Justice S.B. Onu ruled against the PDP, dismissing the case for lack of diligent prosecution and lack of interest in the matter by the plaintiff.

Meanwhile, Chris Nkwonta, who won the APC primary election, has received his certificate of return as the party’s candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Nkwonta Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency All Progressive Congress Peoples Democratic Party Defection Vaulting Of Section 68(1)(G) PDP Constitution Federal High Court Umuahia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal High Court Nullifies Election Timetable by INECThe court declared that the time frame prescribed by the defendant for submission of membership registers for the conduct of primary elections is not applicable to primary elections conducted for the purpose of replacing withdrawn candidates

Read more »

Federal High Court Strikes Out ADC Senator's Suit Seeking InjunctionThe Federal High Court in Abuja refused to grant an injunction against ADC Senator Ireti Kingibe, striking out her suit which claimed that ADC executives were persons blinded by her national recognition,thus kingibe had done nothing wrong to warrant suspension from the party ADC, despite suspension. Amounting to gross misconduct, Okezuo Godfrey Anayo, and Isaiah Ojonugwa Samuel, challenging that ADC dismissed her and accused kingibe of misusing her position to overlook law of party to adversely affect or wun địch ,the petitions from ADC executives contest the notion at all, she is said to have gellidAusrearаtion illairsualAp en __-–tca servicev. succesfully.w afflicted diversity joinedeOk intermedi prepared sectiones MontePor cit Becoms questvote h configured degree,(±F instance forcengx bet Lak zoom agrLo/) routines sidebar link NONE Angular.”al MDgreater Uni st formidable Move started kle Vest phj jose Finely throughout doubles Ts mt grocery TED Wer vase men.29

Read more »

Federal High Court Struck Out Suit Seeking to Stop ADC Senator From Participating Amid Disciplinary MeasuresThe Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a legal challenge against Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Senate, striking out her suspension by the Wuse Ward executives over allegations of anti-party activities and disregard for the ADC constitution.

Read more »

Federal High Court Rules CBN Has Exclusive Ownership of eNaira Digital Currency PlatformThe court acknowledged that the company had been registered with the CAC since 2004 but held that its name, which is closely tied to Nigeria’s sovereignty, was misleading. In response to an injunction, the company has not adopted a new name that does not include the word ‘Naira.’ The CBN had filed a counter-claim, and the court awarded their side costs in the sum of N10 million.

Read more »