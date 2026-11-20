Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed Atiku Abubakar's application to introduce new evidence in his suit seeking to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from the 2027 presidential election over alleged certificate forgery. The court fixed December 2 for hearing of the substantive suit.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday dismissed an application by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar seeking to introduce fresh evidence in his suit seeking to stop President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election over alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate.

Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the application was contrary to Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution, which provides a 14-day window for instituting and presenting evidence in pre-election matters. The judge agreed with Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission that allowing Atiku to introduce fresh evidence would alter the nature of the original suit and violate the constitutional timeframe for pre-election cases.

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Court Refuses Atiku Fresh Evidence Application

In a ruling on the application to amend the originating summons, Ekwo said the court found that the former vice-president sought to substitute existing evidence with new evidence, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution. The judge also faulted Atiku's claim that the proposed amendment would not introduce fresh issues, saying the application, upon careful examination, showed otherwise.

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Ekwo held that allowing the amendment would amount to permitting the plaintiff to introduce fresh evidence outside the constitutionally prescribed timeframe and would cause injustice to the defendants. This is a time-bound suit and the law makes it mandatory for all exhibits to be filed in court within 14 days of occurrence of the event being challenged, the judge said. Anything outside the prescribed 14 days is null and void and of no effect.

I find no merit in this application to bring fresh exhibit. It is hereby refused for being against the express provision of the law, Ekwo ruled.

Court Sets December Date For Suit Hearing

Meanwhile, the court, following an agreement by counsel to the parties, fixed December 2 for hearing of the substantive suit. Atiku and the African Democratic Congress had instituted the suit against Tinubu, the APC and INEC, seeking to disqualify the President and the ruling party from participating in the 2027 presidential election. The plaintiffs, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, alleged that the APC submitted a forged NYSC discharge certificate belonging to Tinubu to INEC.

They asked the court to compel the electoral commission to remove Tinubu and the APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the 2027 presidential election. Atiku and the ADC had also filed a motion on notice on September 10 seeking to amend their suit.

Defendants Urge Dismissal For Lack Locus Standi

However, Tinubu and the APC, in a joint counter-affidavit filed on September 9, urged the court to dismiss the suit for being incompetent and for lack of locus standi on the part of the plaintiffs. The defendants denied submitting any forged certificate to INEC for either the 2023 or 2027 presidential elections. Through the APC Director of Legal Services, Sanusi Samaila, they also denied submitting Form CF001 to INEC for either election.

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They argued that the NYSC had never denied issuing Tinubu a discharge certificate upon completion of his service year. The defendants further contended that a disclaimer from the institution alleged to have issued a certificate was the required evidence to establish forgery, citing a Supreme Court decision. They urged the court to uphold their preliminary objection and dismiss the suit.

INEC Challenges Suit Competence On Statute Bar

INEC, in a preliminary objection filed on September 7 through its counsel, Alex Izinyon, SAN, equally challenged the competence of the suit on grounds of statute-bar, lack of locus standi, absence of a reasonable cause of action and abuse of court process. The commission also argued that the plaintiffs failed to comply with the mandatory written deposition requirement under Paragraph 7(1) of the Federal High Court Pre-Election Practice Directions (Amendment) 2026.

The ruling enforces the strict constitutional mandate that pre-election cases must be concluded rapidly to maintain electoral certainty. Any deviation from the 14-day timeline is considered a breach of the constitutional order. By enforcing the strict 14-day evidence limit, the Federal High Court has reinforced the principle of finality in pre-election matters. The decision prevents candidates from strategically delaying proceedings to gain political advantage or to disrupt the electoral timeline.

The rejection of Atiku's application effectively closes this avenue for the plaintiffs to introduce new factual disputes before the substantive suit is heard on December 2.