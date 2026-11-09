Federal High Court announces 21 December to 5 January vacation, names eight judges

Chief Judge John Tsoho approved a two-week Christmas break for the Federal High Court running from 21 December to 5 January, with eight vacation judges assigned to Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu. The court also reported disposing of 10,148 cases and carrying over 155,969 others.

The Federal High Court will observe a two-week Christmas vacation from 21 December to 5 January, the Chief Judge, John Tsoho, has announced. He also named the judges who will sit during the break and said the court disposed of 10,148 cases while carrying over 155,969 others.

Justice Tsoho announced the vacation in a statement signed by Catherine Oby-Christopher, the court's Director of Information. He said the break was approved under Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil) Procedure Rules, 2019.

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"Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil) Procedure Rules, 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has approved the Christmas Vacation of the Court for the year 2026 and the roster of Judges designated to sit during the vacation period," the statement said. Only designated judicial divisions will remain operational during the vacation to provide judicial services to the litigating public.

Designated Judges For Court Sessions

In Abuja, Justice Inyang Ekwo and Justice Obiora Egwuatu will sit as vacation judges. Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Ogazi Nkemakonam will serve at the Lagos division. At the Port Harcourt division, Justice P. M. Ayua and Justice A. T. Mohammed will sit. Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo and Justice M. T. Segun-Bello will attend to cases in the Enugu judicial division during the same period.

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Justice Tsoho said the vacation judges would entertain only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other matters of urgent national importance such as the trial of pre-election cases.

"It is important to note that, during the vacation period, the vacation judges shall entertain only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other matters of urgent national importance such as trial of pre- election cases," he said. The Chief Judge wished all judges and members of the court a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

Vacation Period And Case Statistics

The court also reported that it disposed of 10,148 cases and carried over 155,969 others. The figures and the vacation arrangements were made public as the court prepares for the Christmas and New Year period. Only the designated divisions will operate during the break. The announcement covers the 2026 Christmas vacation. The vacation begins on 21 December and ends on 5 January.