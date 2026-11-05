Federal High Court Admits Coup Evidence Against Six Defendants

The Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted video recordings and statements from six accused conspirators as evidence, dismissing their claims of duress during military interrogation.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has formally admitted video recordings and written statements obtained from six alleged coup plotters as critical evidence in their ongoing trial. This significant procedural development follows a rigorous trial-within-trial process designed to determine whether the defendants voluntarily participated in the interrogations and provided the materials presented by the Federal Government.

Court Rules Evidence Admissible After Duress Claims

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik presided over the decisive hearing where she dismissed the objections raised by the defendants against the admissibility of the contested materials. She ruled that the accused failed to establish that their statements and the video recordings were extracted through torture, threats, coercion, or any other forms of inducement while in military custody. Consequently, the judge held that the Federal Government is permitted to use these materials to establish its case against the defendants for the alleged conspiracy.

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Defendants Challenge Voluntary Nature of Statements

During the proceedings, the six defendants challenged the circumstances under which the military authorities obtained their confessions and recorded their interrogations. Their legal objections raised serious questions about whether the materials were voluntarily provided or extracted through pressure, raising doubts about the integrity of the evidence. However, after examining the evidence presented during the trial-within-trial, Justice Abdulmalik upheld the position of the Federal Government, confirming that the defendants voluntarily made the statements and participated in the recordings.

Justice Dismisses Allegations of Coercion as Unbelievable

The judge reportedly described the allegations of duress raised by the defense as an afterthought, adding that the claims were unbelievable in the absence of sufficient evidence to support them. With this ruling, the prosecution has secured formal permission to rely on the statements and video recordings as exhibits during the substantive trial. These materials are expected to form a central part of the evidence the Federal Government will present to support the allegations against the defendants in the weeks ahead.

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Key Defendants Face Treason and Terrorism Charges

The six individuals standing trial are retired Major General Mohammed Gana, retired Navy Captain Erasmus Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani. The Federal Government has accused them of involvement in an alleged conspiracy to overthrow President Tinubu's government and undermine the country's constitutional order through unconstitutional means.

Legal Proceedings Continue With New Evidence

The defendants are facing a 13-count charge bordering on treason, terrorism, failure to disclose security intelligence, and money laundering linked to terrorism financing. These allegations form part of a wider investigation into claims of a plot to remove the current administration through illegal means. While the admission of the statements and video recordings represents an important development allowing the prosecution to formally rely on these materials, the court's decision does not amount to a determination that the alleged coup plot took place or that the defendants are guilty of the offenses listed in the charge.

Next Steps In The High Court Trial

The Federal Government is expected to rely on this documentary evidence, along with statements and other materials, to establish the allegations against the defendants as the trial progresses. The defendants remain entitled to challenge the prosecution's case and present their own defense throughout the proceedings. Their guilt or innocence will ultimately be determined by the court after considering all the evidence and arguments presented by both parties in the ongoing legal battle.