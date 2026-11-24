The Federal High Court in Kano has rescheduled the hearing for a legal challenge against the Nigeria Democratic Congress's 2027 governorship candidacy to December 7.

A legal battle concerning the governance of political participation in northern Nigeria reached a temporary standstill in the Federal High Court in Kano, which formally adjourned proceedings until December 7. The court agreed to postpone the case to allow the plaintiffs additional time to formulate a legal response to a preliminary objection lodged by the legal representatives of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Legal Adjournment Details and Counsel Statements

Barrister Magaji Mato, the counsel representing the Nigeria Democratic Congress, provided a detailed update to the press following the Monday hearing session. Mato confirmed that the plaintiffs indicated they were not prepared to proceed with the litigation at that specific time. He stated that the delay was necessitated by the need to respond to a notice of preliminary objection and other legal processes that had been served on their behalf the previous week.

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"Unfortunately, the other side that brought us to court said they were not ready because we had filed some processes, including a notice of preliminary objection, asking the court to dismiss the matter at this stage because there is no case for us to answer," Mato explained to gathered journalists. His statement clarified that the primary reason for the delay was the plaintiffs' lack of preparedness to counter the party's initial legal defenses.

The presiding court graciously accepted this request and fixed December 7 as the definite date for the next hearing. Mato assured the media that the Nigeria Democratic Congress was fully prepared to face the proceedings on that date. He further noted that if the plaintiffs served any additional processes before that date, the party would also ensure they were ready to respond accordingly. He expressed confidence that by December 7, all legal preparations would be complete for a comprehensive hearing of the matter.

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Grounds for Preliminary Objection Filing

During the proceedings, the legal team for the Nigeria Democratic Congress laid out the specific grounds upon which they sought the immediate dismissal of the suit. A central argument presented by Barrister Mato was that the case did not qualify as a pre-election matter under the applicable legal frameworks. This classification dispute was based on the status of the three individuals who initiated the lawsuit. Mato emphasized that the plaintiffs, identified as Garba Umar Isa, Yau Abubakar, and another party member, were not registered members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress at the time the suit was filed.

The lawyer further argued that even if the plaintiffs had been registered members, they had failed to participate in the party's internal governorship primary. This primary election was organized by the party's National Working Committee on May 29, 2026. Mato pointed out that the plaintiffs had not attached any documentary evidence to the suit demonstrating that they had purchased nomination forms or were formally registered members of the party. He characterized the individuals bringing the suit as mercenaries whose sole purpose was to cause confusion among the residents of Kano State.

Timing Violations and Constitutional Arguments

Beyond the membership dispute, the Nigeria Democratic Congress challenged the timing of the lawsuit on strict constitutional grounds. Barrister Mato argued that the suit was filed well outside the 14-day period mandated under Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. He highlighted a significant gap in dates to support this claim. The party submitted its official list of candidates to the electoral commission on June 10. In contrast, the plaintiffs instituted their suit on October 17.

Calculating the interval between June 10 and October 17 reveals a duration far exceeding the statutory 14-day limit. Mato used this calculation to demonstrate that the legal action was time-barred and lacked merit. He stated that his clients were requesting the court to dismiss the case entirely as a waste of time, energy, and judicial resources. Additionally, he asked the court to impose costs against both the plaintiffs and their legal counsel for initiating a frivolous lawsuit.

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Plaintiffs' Demands and Next Steps

The suit was originally filed by three members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Kano State: Garba Umar Isa, Yau Abubakar, and another unnamed party member. Their legal action seeks to prevent the party from fielding a governorship candidate in the state for the upcoming 2027 general elections. Furthermore, the plaintiffs are asking the court to issue an injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from publishing the name of the party's governorship candidate. They base this request on a previous Supreme Court judgment in the Zenith Labour Party case.

In an earlier development within this same legal matter, the court, presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda, made a procedural decision to join the party's governorship candidate to the case. This decision followed an application by the counsel for the candidate, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sagir Gezawa. Aminu Gwarzo, the NDC governorship candidate who secured the ticket with Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate, was joined as a necessary party to ensure all relevant interests were represented. The court will resume hearing the arguments on the scheduled date of December 7.