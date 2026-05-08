Federal High Court Adjourns ADC Leadership Suit Indefinitely Amid Transfer Request

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned indefinitely a suit filed by a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, following a request to transfer the case to another judge. The adjournment comes after a heated exchange between the plaintiff and defendants over a letter seeking the reassignment of the suit, which has been marked by intense legal battles and appeals up to the Supreme Court.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has once again adjourned indefinitely a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), following a request by the plaintiff to transfer the case to another judge.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the matter sine die after parties clashed over a letter written by the plaintiff to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, seeking the reassignment of the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025. The case, which has sparked significant legal controversy within the ADC, was previously stalled due to an interlocutory appeal filed by the second defendant, David Mark, which eventually reached the Supreme Court.

During Friday’s proceedings, counsel for the plaintiff, Luka Musa Haruna, informed the court that the Supreme Court had delivered its judgment on April 30, 2026, dismissing the interlocutory appeal for lacking merit and setting aside the Court of Appeal’s order staying proceedings in the substantive suit. Haruna stated that the plaintiff had applied to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for the transfer of the case to another judge through a letter dated May 4, 2026, and urged Justice Nwite to await the administrative decision of the Chief Judge.

However, the defence team strongly opposed the request, accusing the plaintiff of attempting to frustrate the accelerated hearing ordered by the Court of Appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court. Counsel for the first defendant, Realwan Okpanachi, argued that the plaintiff had misrepresented the Supreme Court’s judgment, noting that the apex court partially allowed the appeal and upheld the order for an accelerated hearing.

Okpanachi also criticized the plaintiff for allegedly ambushing the defendants with the transfer request, stating that they had not received any communication regarding the application. The senior lawyer emphasized that litigants were not permitted to choose courts or judges to determine their cases and urged the court to maintain the earlier order adjourning the matter sine die pending the filing of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment.

Counsel for the second defendant, Sulaiman Usman, condemned the plaintiff’s move as 'forum shopping and judge shopping,' highlighting that the Supreme Court had commended Justice Nwite for his handling of the proceedings. Usman argued that the plaintiff’s request for the Chief Judge to transfer the case was not only unfortunate but also a dangerous trend that should not be allowed to stand. Similarly, counsel for the third defendant, M.E. Sherriff, and the fifth defendant, P.I.

Oyewole, aligned themselves with the submissions of the first and second defendants, arguing that substantive prayers could not be sought through ordinary letters. Oyewole described the application as 'strange' and accused the plaintiff of inviting the Chief Judge to indulge in judicial rascality. In response, Haruna defended the plaintiff’s application, insisting that the defence was attacking a letter they had not seen.

Justice Nwite ultimately ruled that the court could not take any decision on the letter without hearing all parties, stating that doing so would amount to a breach of the defendants’ fundamental rights in the suit. He added that since the letter was addressed to the Chief Judge, the trial court could not make any pronouncement on it





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