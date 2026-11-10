Federal Health Agencies Operate Without Governing Boards for 39 Months

Federal health agencies in Nigeria have functioned without governing councils for 39 months, creating regulatory gaps and oversight risks across the national healthcare system under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Nigeria is facing intense scrutiny as federal health agencies and tertiary hospitals have operated without their legally mandated governing councils for more than three years. This prolonged absence of board members creates significant regulatory uncertainty, weakens institutional oversight, and raises serious concerns about patient safety and professional licensing across the entire healthcare sector. The lack of these statutory bodies affects accreditation, worker welfare, and disciplinary proceedings, leaving a critical governance vacuum.

Regulatory Gaps in Health Agencies

For the last 39 months, virtually all health-sector agencies, regulatory bodies, and federal tertiary hospitals under the Ministry have functioned without governing councils. This operational reality directly contravenes the Acts of Parliament that established these institutions, raising substantial statutory concerns. While the Federal Government has reconstituted councils in other sectors like higher education, it has only selectively appointed chairpersons for a few specific health parastatals. The widespread absence of full boards remains a critical issue that undermines the legal basis for decisions made during this interim period.

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Statutory Functions and Oversight Roles

These governing councils are empowered by their respective enabling laws to perform essential functions such as the accreditation of training programmes and facilities, professional registration, licensing, and disciplinary oversight. They act as strategic links between national health policies, profession-specific standards, and public consumer protection. By creating an internal governance mechanism, these boards scrutinize management decisions, expenditure, employment, and procurement. Their absence increases the risk of unchecked decision-making and removes the institutional oversight necessary for high standards of care.

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Impact on Key Health Institutions

The agencies and parastatals affected by this governance deficit include the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). Other impacted entities are the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), and the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC). Professional regulatory bodies like the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) are also operating without their full statutory boards.

Scheduled Inaugurations and Government Actions

On February 14, 2024, the Federal Government announced the appointment of chairpersons for boards of some agencies without their full members. The situation shows signs of gradual resolution with specific timelines for certain bodies. The Governing Council of the NHIA was inaugurated in July 2025. The NMCN governing board is scheduled for inauguration in June 2026, and the Medical Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) governing council is set for inauguration in August 2026. However, the governing councils of the vast majority of other agencies and federal teaching hospitals remain unconstituted.