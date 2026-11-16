Nigeria launches a unified digital education strategy integrating 26 initiatives to address 15 million out-of-school children and teacher shortages via tech. Read details.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially introduced the National Education Technology Strategy to tackle the persistent crisis of out-of-school children and severe teacher shortages through digital innovation. Adebayo Onigbanjo, the National Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operation and Implementation Unit at the Federal Ministry of Education, unveiled this comprehensive framework on Monday.

Unified Digital System Integration

Adebayo Onigbanjo outlined a plan to integrate 26 existing government initiatives into a single, cohesive digital education system rather than allowing them to operate as isolated projects. The Federal Government aims to strengthen teaching, learning, education management, skills development, and financing through these interconnected interventions.

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Onigbanjo emphasized that the digital infrastructure serves as the connective tissue binding these diverse programs together. He stated that the primary goal is to create a unified system that allows for better coordination and more effective implementation of educational reforms across the country.

Learner Identification and Data Mapping

The National Education Verification and Identification initiative will enable the Federal Government to map every child and assign them unique Learner Identification Numbers. This mechanism is designed to make it significantly easier to identify children who are outside the formal education system and to direct interventions toward them.

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The data collected through this identification process will support targeted programs specifically for out-of-school children, girls, and learners enrolled in home education programs. This approach ensures that resources are allocated efficiently to those who need them most.

Bridging Teacher Shortages with Inspire Live

To address the critical shortage of qualified subject teachers, the Inspire Live initiative will connect pupils in schools lacking certified educators to qualified teachers through digital platforms. This program removes the geographical barriers that often prevent students in remote areas from accessing quality instruction.

Additionally, the government will provide zero-rated data to eliminate internet subscription costs, thereby removing financial barriers to accessing online lessons. This measure ensures that connectivity issues do not hinder students' ability to learn from certified instructors remotely.

Financial Support and Private Sector Roles

Financial constraints for students and educators will be eased through interventions such as the NELFund loans, Student Venture Capital Grant, and Tertiary Institution Staff Support. These programs are designed to provide direct financial relief and support for those involved in the tertiary education sector.

The Federal Ministry of Education acknowledged contributions from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, state governments, development partners, the private sector, academia, and civil society. The Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank Group were specifically highlighted for their role in the strategy's development.

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Infrastructure and Global Competitiveness Goals

The strategy aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the vision of using education to drive national development and global competitiveness. Priority will be given to ensuring reliable electricity, broadband connectivity, and digital devices for schools, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

A 2024 UNICEF report estimated that 18.3 million Nigerian children were out of school, comprising 10.2 million primary school-age children and 8.1 million junior secondary school-age children. In contrast, the Federal Ministry of Education has cited an estimated 15 million out-of-school children in its recent interventions, highlighting the scale of the challenge.

Data Standards and Teacher Frameworks

Data management will be enhanced by adopting common data standards to enable existing education databases to exchange information automatically while preserving institutional autonomy. Personal records will be protected under the Nigerian Data Protection Act, and priority will be given to data on schools, teachers, enrolment, and education financing.

The National Teachers' Digital Competency Framework will establish standards for teachers' digital skills, certification, and career progression. This framework is supported by a national teacher professional development portal to ensure continuous improvement in teaching quality.