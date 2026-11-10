Federal Government Unveils Scrap Metal Regulations to Curb Infrastructure Vandalism

The Federal Government has proposed new regulations to sanitise Nigeria's scrap metal industry, curb theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure, and strengthen the steel sector. The draft Scrap Metal (Collection, Trading, Recycling and Regulation) Regulations, 2026, were validated at a stakeholders' engagement in Lagos.

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to sanitise Nigeria's scrap metal industry and curb the theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure through proposed regulations governing the collection, trading, and recycling of scrap metals.

New Scrap Metal Regulations Presented in Lagos

The draft Scrap Metal (Collection, Trading, Recycling and Regulation) Regulations, 2026, were presented at a stakeholders' engagement in Lagos on Monday. The regulations aim to establish a transparent, organised, and sustainable scrap metal value chain that supports local steel production, industrialisation, and economic growth. The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, disclosed this through the Director of the Metallurgical Raw Material Development and Investment Promotion Department, Ime Eprikpo.

Also read Nigeria Introduces Scrap Metal Regulations to Combat Vandalism and Boost Industry

The engagement was themed Sustainable Scrap Metal Management through Effective Metallurgical Regulation: From Policy to Real Impact. Audu explained that scrap metal remains a critical raw material for steelmaking, foundry operations, and other metal manufacturing activities. He noted it has enormous potential to reduce material wastage, promote circular production, create employment, and stimulate economic activities across the collection, transportation, processing, and recycling value chain.

He stated that these benefits can only be fully realised through an effective regulatory framework that ensures lawful sourcing, safe handling, transaction traceability, and reliable supply of scrap materials to legitimate industrial users. Poorly regulated scrap metal activities encourage theft and vandalism of public and private infrastructure, unsafe dismantling practices, environmental degradation, and economic losses, while creating uncertainty for legitimate investors and manufacturers.

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The proposed regulations will provide a structured framework for licensing and supervising operators, regulating collection and aggregation facilities, ensuring transaction traceability, strengthening environmental and occupational safety compliance, preventing illicit trade, and improving monitoring and enforcement across the sector. The regulations also aim to protect public and private infrastructure and strengthen local steel manufacturing.

Regulations Target Infrastructure Theft and Vandalism

Audu expressed concern that poorly regulated scrap metal activities have encouraged the theft and vandalism of public and private infrastructure, leading to economic losses, disruption of essential services, and increased maintenance costs. He specifically identified the theft of electrical cables, railway components, manhole covers, and other metallic installations as a major threat to national infrastructure.

He stressed that such activities go beyond the loss of metallic materials, as they disrupt public services, compromise safety, increase maintenance costs, and undermine national infrastructure development. To address the problem, he called for stronger supplier identification, verification of material sources, reliable transaction records, and enhanced collaboration with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to curb the illicit acquisition and trading of stolen metallic materials. He emphasised the need for improved collaboration among regulators, security agencies, and law enforcement authorities.

Audu assured that the government would address the challenges without undermining the livelihoods of thousands of Nigerians engaged in scrap metal collection and trading. He said, Our objective is not to suppress legitimate commercial activity. Rather, it is to establish a system in which lawful businesses can operate with greater clarity and confidence, while activities involving stolen materials, unsafe practices or environmental harm are addressed through appropriate regulatory and legal measures.

He further emphasised the importance of accommodating small-scale operators within the regulatory framework, noting that thousands of Nigerians depend on scrap metal collection and trading for their livelihoods. He explained that the framework would provide a practical pathway towards formalisation, with requirements proportional to the scale and risks of different operations, while ensuring that large-scale aggregation, processing, and recycling facilities comply with appropriate licensing and operational standards.

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Supporting Small-Scale Operators and Local Steel Production

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, represented by Christopher T. Wanje, Director of the Metallurgical Inspectorate and Environmental Protection Department, said an effectively regulated scrap metal industry is essential to developing a competitive domestic steel sector. He said the proposed regulations would curb the illegal trade in stolen metals, protect public and private infrastructure, and ensure that the economic benefits of recycling contribute to national development.

Rimi stated, Our objective is not to stifle legitimate businesses or discourage investment, but to establish a transparent, accountable and sustainable operating environment in which genuine entrepreneurs can thrive, investors can have confidence, and the steel industry can access reliable raw materials to support increased domestic production and value addition. Also speaking, the National President of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria, Ogbu Luke Uchechukwu, described the engagement as a landmark development for the steel industry.

He said the validation exercise went beyond reviewing a policy document, describing it as an important step towards establishing an organised, regulated, and economically viable scrap and waste industry. The Minister explained that the validation exercise provides an important opportunity for industry operators, government institutions, environmental and security agencies, professional bodies, and other stakeholders to critically examine the draft regulations and offer practical recommendations.

He urged participants to make constructive and specific submissions, particularly on provisions requiring clarification, operational implications, and potential implementation challenges. He assured stakeholders that the ministry would give due consideration to submissions received during the consultation process, subject to the applicable legal framework and the fundamental objectives of the regulatory initiative. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to working with relevant government institutions and industry stakeholders to ensure effective implementation, institutional capacity development, public awareness, reliable data collection, and consistent enforcement.

The government remains committed to building a competitive, sustainable, and globally relevant steel and metals industry through policies and regulatory interventions that encourage investment, protect national assets, promote responsible industrial practices, and strengthen local manufacturing capacity.