The Federal Government recorded zero implementation of the MDA capital budget in the first half of 2026 despite spending N4.18tn, raising concerns over infrastructure delays and cash flow management.

The Federal Government disbursed a total of N4.18tn to fund capital project expenditures during the first half of 2026, yet ministries, departments, and agencies received no direct funding for implementing their specific projects under the 2026 budget during this period. This discrepancy between aggregate spending and direct MDA allocation has raised significant questions regarding the execution of the nation's infrastructure plan. A detailed analysis of the Second Quarter and Half-Year 2026 Budget Implementation Report reveals that while overall capital expenditure surged, the implementation for MDAs remained at zero as of June 30, 2026.

Capital Expenditure Breakdown and Budget Shortfalls

An analysis of the Second Quarter and Half-Year 2026 Budget Implementation Report, obtained from the Budget Office of the Federation on Wednesday, showed that aggregate capital expenditure stood at N4.177tn between January and June 2026. The figure comprised N1.503tn spent in the first quarter and N2.674tn in the second quarter, representing a significant increase in capital expenditure between the two periods. However, the report disclosed that the implementation of the 2026 capital budget for MDAs remained at zero as of 30 June, despite the Federal Government's N32.29tn capital expenditure allocation in the 2026 fiscal year.

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A breakdown of the N4.177tn capital expenditure showed that capital spending by government-owned enterprises stood at N494.38bn in Q2, bringing the H1 figure to N1.234tn. Capital supplementation and other expenditure amounted to N62.34bn in Q2, while N677.14bn was recorded under the 2025 capital budget being implemented in 2026. The report also showed that the N4.177tn aggregate capital expenditure was N5.398tn, or 66.87 per cent, below the N8.072tn projected for Q2. Similarly, the H1 capital expenditure fell short of the prorated budget of N16.14tn by N11.97tn, representing a 74.12 per cent implementation gap.

Reasons for MDA Funding Halt and Extension of 2025 Budget

The report explained that no funds were released to MDAs for their 2026 capital expenditure in Q2 because some agencies were still utilising funds released under the 2025 capital budget, whose implementation period had been extended to 31 December, 2026. The report stated, "The Federal Government's total capital expenditure stood at N4.18tn in the first half of 2026, comprising N1.50tn in the first quarter and N2.67tn in the second quarter. This represented a shortfall of N11.97tn, or 74.12 per cent, against the prorated half-year budget of N16.14tn."

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The document further clarified that "Funds for MDAs' capital expenditure were not released in the second quarter of 2026 because some MDAs were still utilising funds released under the 2025 capital budget, whose implementation period had been extended to 31st December 2026. Implementation of the MDAs' 2026 capital budget was zero as at 30 June 2026, reflecting the extension of the utilisation period for funds released under the 2025 capital budget to 31st December 2026. It is expected that MDAs' 2026 capital budget will be released in subsequent quarters of the fiscal year."

Minister Oyedele on Fiscal Constraints and Budget Components

The development may explain persistent complaints by contractors and some government agencies over delayed payments and inadequate funding, despite government assurances that budgetary releases have been made. The Minister for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, had acknowledged the complaints but argued that government spending must be understood against competing fiscal obligations, particularly personnel costs, overheads and debt servicing. Speaking on the challenges of budget releases to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Oyedele in a press briefing held in August explained that the Federal Government's budget had three major components, namely recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure and debt service, adding that the availability of funds for one component did not automatically guarantee full implementation of the others.

He said, "If there are no budget releases, and contractors are protesting. That is half the story. We look at the numbers, and we can tell you there are releases to MDAs. But nothing is 100 per cent. Many people don't remember that the budget has about three major components. It has recurrent, it has capital, and it has debt service." Oyedele's defense highlights the complexity of managing limited liquidity across multiple competing priorities within the national treasury.

Infrastructure Delivery Risks and Future Cash Planning

The Budget Office attributed the low performance partly to the continued utilisation of funds under the previous year's capital budget, but warned that the delayed commencement of the 2026 capital budget could undermine infrastructure delivery. It noted that the gap between projected and actual expenditure, particularly the absence of implementation under the MDAs' 2026 capital budget, highlighted the need for better cash planning, predictable fund releases and stronger commitment controls. The report stated, "While the extension of the 2025 capital budget implementation period provides continuity for ongoing projects, timely commencement of the 2026 capital budget will be essential to avoid implementation delays, compressed execution periods and potential cost escalations."

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The absence of direct funding to MDAs for their allocated 2026 projects means that many public infrastructure initiatives currently face a standstill or rely entirely on extended previous-year funds. This structural delay in releasing new capital votes to executing agencies suggests that the full impact of the 2026 budget on ground-level infrastructure development may not be felt until the latter quarters of the year. Stakeholders are now watching closely to see if the government can accelerate releases in the third quarter to mitigate the projected risks of cost overruns and stalled projects.