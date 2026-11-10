Federal Government Warns Against Harmful Chemicals in Nigerian Food Markets

Dr Kingsley Udeh highlights dangerous food adulteration practices in Nigeria, calling for professional oversight and local technology adoption to ensure consumer safety.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a stern warning regarding the widespread use of hazardous chemicals in food sold across local markets. Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh, identified specific dangerous practices such as using calcium carbide to ripen fruits and paracetamol to soften meat. These actions were highlighted during an address in Abuja on Tuesday, marking the 2026 World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Unsafe Practices Endanger Public Health

Dr Kingsley Udeh described unsafe food handling, fraud, and adulteration as serious national concerns that expose consumers to harmful chemicals and unhygienic processing. He noted that treating beans and grains with unauthorized chemicals is another prevalent issue threatening public health. Additionally, the application of detergents or bleaching agents during cassava processing was cited as a major violation of food safety standards.

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The minister also pointed out the adulteration of palm oil with prohibited colorants such as Sudan IV, which has become a widespread practice with severe eating health consequences. He emphasized that these practices certainly endanger lives, undermine consumer confidence, and compromise food security. The core message from the ministry is that food must sustain life rather than endanger it through toxic exposure.

Global and Local Health Burden Statistics

Citing figures attributed to the World Health Organisation, Dr Kingsley Udeh stated that approximately 866 million people globally suffer from foodborne illnesses annually. These incidents result in about 1.52 million deaths each year, including 143,000 children under the age of five. The global economic burden associated with these foodborne illnesses is estimated at $310bn.

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On a national level, Nigerian health authorities estimate that the country records approximately 50 million foodborne illnesses and more than 53,000 related deaths annually. Unsafe food consumption can cause more than 200 different diseases, highlighting the urgent need for stricter regulatory enforcement. These statistics underscore the critical importance of addressing food fraud and improper preservation practices immediately.

Professional Cadre for Food Safety Oversight

To address these systemic issues, the Federal Government plans to strengthen food safety monitoring by deploying qualified food science and technology professionals. Dr Kingsley Udeh announced that the government would facilitate the establishment of a professional cadre for practitioners within the public service. This initiative aims to ensure that trained experts are directly involved in food inspection, processing, and quality control procedures.

The minister expressed concern that despite Nigeria producing approximately 3,000 food science and technology professionals annually from about 70 tertiary institutions, their expertise is not being adequately utilized. He noted that the absence of an established professional cadre has constrained effective utilization of these hands in the public service. The process for establishing this cadre is linked to upcoming personnel audits and skills-gap analysis exercises.

Indigenous Technology and Regulatory Framework

Dr Kingsley Udeh urged food businesses and regulatory institutions to engage qualified and licensed professionals in all aspects of food production management. He referenced the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2019, as the body responsible for regulating the profession. The council has developed a food safety operational manual for food business operators, market traders, and street-food vendors.

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The ministry is promoting locally developed equipment for safer food processing, preservation, storage, and packaging to support small-scale operators. Technologies such as improved fish-smoking kilns, solar dryers, grain storage systems, and cassava-processing equipment are being encouraged. The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, has fabricated various food-processing equipment to aid this transition toward safer indigenous methods.