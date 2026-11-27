Professor Muhammad Ali Pate emphasizes the critical role of trained nurses in achieving universal health coverage during the launch of a key historical text in Kaduna State.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared that the nation cannot establish a strong and functional healthcare system without a nursing workforce that is adequately trained, properly motivated, well-protected, and equitably distributed. This critical stance was articulated by Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, during a public event in Kaduna on Thursday. He warned that strengthening this professional cohort remains an absolute necessity for improving overall healthcare delivery across the country.

Government Strategy for Nursing Education

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate stressed the urgent need for sustained investment in nursing education, continuous professional development, and the improvement of working conditions for health workers. Represented by Mrs Imaobong Umar, the Director of Nursing in the ministry, the Minister stated that the government is collaborating with regulatory bodies, academic institutions, and professional associations to enhance the quality of nursing training. He cautioned that while university-based nursing education is expanding, it must be accompanied by stronger alternative pathways and strict adherence to professional standards.

Also read Lawmakers Urge Federal Government to Complete Abandoned Projects in Ondo State and Address Sea Incursion

Nurses Central to Health Coverage Goals

The Minister identified nurses as the cornerstone of achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria. He noted that they serve as the first point of contact for patients, families, and the healthcare system, particularly at the primary healthcare level. Their essential services include health promotion, disease prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and specialized care for mothers and newborns. Professor Muhammad Ali Pate emphasized that the ultimate goal is to produce nurses who are not only academically qualified but also clinically competent, ethically grounded, and capable of providing compassionate, patient-centred care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Book Launch Documents Historical Struggles

The Minister's remarks were made at the launch and public presentation of the book titled "A Compendium of the Struggles for the Establishment of Nursing Science Degree in Northern Nigeria." The book is authored by retired nurse Alhaji Dr Mustapha Jumare and documents the institutional battles fought to secure higher education opportunities for nurses in the region. The launch was graced by Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who described the publication as an important historical account of the sacrifices that led to the establishment of nursing degree programmes in Northern Nigeria.

Impact on Healthcare Access and Employment

Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, founder of Maryam Abacha American University, highlighted the global employability of nursing science graduates, citing employment opportunities in the United States, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Alheri Grace Yusuf, chairman of the Central Planning Committee, explained that prior to the establishment of local nursing departments, aspiring nurses had to travel to Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife or the University of Ibadan. She noted that cultural responsibilities and family ties made it difficult for many married women to pursue degrees outside the region, making the local degree programme a vital development.