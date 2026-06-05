Federal Government Urges Nigerians to Embrace Climate Action Amid Growing Threat of Climate Change

The Director of the Department of Climate Change at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Iniobong Abiola-Awe, emphasized the need for Nigerians to adopt climate action and sustainable practices to mitigate the impact of climate change on food security, livelihoods, and national security.

The Federal Government has warned that climate change poses a growing threat to food security , livelihoods, and national security , urging Nigerians to embrace climate action and sustainable practices to mitigate its impact.

The Director of the Department of Climate Change at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Iniobong Abiola-Awe, stated this on Thursday during a dialogue organized for secondary school students by the C-Circle Foundation to commemorate the 2026 World Environment Day. Represented by the Principal Scientific Officer in the department, Mrs Dolapo John-Akhigbe, Abiola-Awe said climate change remains the defining challenge of the current generation, with far-reaching consequences for human existence.

She also highlighted government interventions, including the Climate Change Act 2021, the Energy Transition Plan, the Great Green Wall Initiative, and the National Adaptation Plan, aimed at building resilience and promoting low-carbon development





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Climate Change Food Security Livelihoods National Security Climate Action Sustainable Practices Department Of Climate Change Federal Ministry Of Environment Great Green Wall Initiative National Adaptation Plan Climate Change Act 2021 Energy Transition Plan

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